Composing SHE: University of Arkansas faculty continue festival amplifying women in music

University of Arkansas faculty continue festival amplifying women in music

Today at 1:02 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Moon-Sook Park sings soprano during a rehearsal at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Accompanying her is Katey Halbert on horn, Sarah Hetrick, on saxophone (left). The three faculty members are part of the committee bringing the sixth annual SHE Festival of Women in Music to the university campus March 1-3. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
"The first time I played a piece of music written by a woman I was in my master's degree [program]," said Dr. Theresa Delaplain, professor of oboe and music theory at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I