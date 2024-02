Marriages

Alma Martinez, 36, and Juan Belman, 37, both of Little Rock.

Ashley Valdez, 34, and Nicholas Kastner, 33, both of Sherwood.

Nicholas Newman, 37, and Tia Ferguson, 42, both of Mabelvale.

Raul Gutierrez, 31, and Dougleisi Viloria, 31, both of Little Rock.

Tristan Minchew, 24, and Ali Brumley, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Aaron Gill, 37, and Jennifer Carothers, 36, both of Mabelvale.

Corey Taylor, 36, of Jacksonville, and Carrie Coffer, 45, of North Little Rock.

Ray Pitts Jr., 40, and Vicki Washington, 49, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-479. Benjamin Hartter v. Katherine Hartter.

24-480. Vania Morales v. Miguel Montoya.

24-483. Peter Branton v. Andrea Flores Ruz.

24-488. Lauren Mays v. Christopher Mays.

24-489. Anissa Fisher v. Gregory Fisher.

24-490. Jesse Connor Spann v. Savannah Elaine Spann.

24-491. Cawuan Madden Sr. v. Taimecia Madden.

24-496. Amanda Davis v. Kris Davis.

24-497. George Durham v. Tammy Pride.

GRANTED

23-2119. Phillip Antiquera v. Correna Antiquera.

23-2665. Curtis Dukes v. Letisha Dukes.

23-3503. Chelsea Weaver v. Carlos Weaver.

23-4007. Mary Hall v. Michael Conrad.