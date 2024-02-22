FILM NOTES: Four films celebrate Black history





Black stories

The Little Rock Movie Tavern, 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, celebrates Black History Month by screening four recent and classic movies celebrating Black stories today-Thursday. The lineup: "The Color Purple" (PG-13, 2023), "Origin" (PG-13, 2023), "Girls Trip" (R, 2017) and "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" (PG-13, 2019). Tickets, $5, include a free junior popcorn. Visit MarcusTheatres.com/BlackHistory.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal star in "Origin." (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



'Labyrinth' in theaters

The 1986 fantasy epic "Labyrinth" returns to big screens:

March 6, 7 p.m. at the Riverdale 10, Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Towne Center in Conway, the Central City 10 in Hot Springs, the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana

March 10, 4 and 7 p.m. at all those theaters except the Central 10 in Hot Springs, which is showing it at 4 p.m. only.

Sarah (Jennifer Connelly plays a teenager with an active imagination who, bored with having to babysit her stepbrother, summons goblins to take the boy away, then must enter a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie).

George Lucas is the executive producer; the film features puppetry and effects from director Jim Henson and music written and performed for the film by Bowie. Screenings include an introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/labyrinth-2024.

Teen Jennifer Connelly confronts Goblin King David Bowie in "Labyrinth." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Fathom Events)



Spring workshops

The Arkansas Cinema Society is offering two educational programs at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts this spring:

◼️ "Spring Break Teen Filmmaking Lab," 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18-22, for students in grades 10-12, covering all of the aspects of filmmaking, including three days of pre-production, one day shooting a short film and one day of post-production, alongside professional film crew mentors, including directing mentor Cassie Keet, a Little Rock native, who recently received a $60,000 New Filmmaker grant from Panavision for equipment toward a forthcoming feature she plans to shoot in Arkansas this year. The completed short film will screen at the society's Filmland festival. Cost: $300 (scholarships are available). Register by Thursday at tinyurl.com/2n5zzfcp. Funding for the lab comes from Mary Olive and John Stephens.

◼️ "Acting for Film + Television," 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 27-May 1, for anyone 18 and older with some type of previous acting experience. SAG-AFTRA member Raeden Greer will teach the intricacies of acting on screen, including character work, scene study, script analysis and techniques, with discussions on the business aspects of film and TV. This course is for people with some acting experience, whether on stage or in short or feature films. Tuition is $150 with discounts for society and museum members. Attendance is limited to 20. Register at tinyurl.com/yr7kuka8.











