First lady touts women’s health funding Mother arrested after hair-removals post Hole dug at beach traps children; 1 dead Alabama hospital halts embryos program

First lady touts women's health funding

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden announced Wednesday $100 million in federal funding for research and development into women's health as part of a new White House initiative that she is heading up.

The money is the first major deliverable of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, which was announced late last year. The money comes from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, which is under the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The first lady announced the ARPA-H Sprint for Women's Health during an appearance in Cambridge, Mass. The White House initiative aims to change the approach to and increase funding for women's health research.

The $100 million will be used to invest early in "life-changing" work being done by women's health researchers and startup companies that cannot get private support, Biden said.

"We will build a health care system that puts women and their lived experiences at its center," she said. "Where women don't just survive with chronic conditions, but lead long and healthy lives."

In the coming weeks, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health will solicit ideas for groundbreaking research and development to address women's health, according to the White House.

Mother arrested after hair-removals post

MEMPHIS -- A Tennessee woman who posted photos on Instagram that appear to show her 5-year-old daughter helping her wax adult clients for hair removal has been charged with child neglect, according to police records.

The Memphis Police Department received multiple complaints Feb. 15 about a post with images of a young girl appearing to apply hot wax to the genital area of adults, the Commercial Appeal reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The woman said in the post, which has since been deleted, that her daughter participated in the waxing of 24 clients over a span of time that exceeded eight hours, according to the arrest affidavit.

She was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with child neglect.

Hole dug at beach traps children; 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a south Florida beach, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding around 3 p.m. to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea found the boy, who is about 8 years old, buried up to his chest in sand, said Sandra King, a spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

The girl, about 7 years old, was completely buried underneath the boy, King told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The hole was 5 or 6 feet deep when the collapse happened, she said.

Rescuers used support boards to keep more sand from collapsing in as they used shovels to dig the children out, King said. She didn't know how long they were buried.

The girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she was pronounced dead, King said. The boy was hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately known whether an adult was helping the children dig the hole.

Alabama hospital halts embryos program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A large Alabama hospital has paused in vitro fertilization treatments as health care providers weigh the impact of a state court ruling that frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children.

The University of Alabama Birmingham said in a statement Wednesday its Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility has paused the treatments "as it evaluates the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that a cryopreserved embryo is a human being."

"We are saddened that this will impact our patients' attempt to have a baby through IVF, but we must evaluate the potential that our patients and our physicians could be prosecuted criminally or face punitive damages for following the standard of care for IVF treatments," the statement emailed by spokeswoman Savannah Koplon read.

Other fertility treatment providers in the state were continuing to provide IVF as lawyers explored the impact of the ruling.

The ruling by the all-Republican Alabama Supreme Court prompted a wave of concern about the future of IVF treatments in the state and potential unintended consequences of extreme anti-abortion laws in Republican-controlled states. Patients called clinics to see if scheduled IVF treatments would continue. And providers consulted with attorneys.

Justices -- citing language in the Alabama Constitution that the state recognizes the "rights of the unborn child" -- said three couples could sue for wrongful death when their frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility.

"Unborn children are 'children' ... without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics," Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in Friday's majority ruling.

Groups representing both IVF treatment providers and patients seeking fertility treatments raised alarm about the decision.



