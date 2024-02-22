FYI Calendar: Love model trains? There’s an exhibit Saturday in Bentonville

What do YOU want to do right now? Here are some ideas.

Take The Kids

Great NWA Model Train Show -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$12. nwatrainshow.com.

Time For Theater

"Company" -- A gender-flipped version of a Sondheim classic, 1:30 & 7 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $42 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Risque Cabaret -- Presented by Theatre Collective, 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $30-$35. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $15. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Witch" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2; 2 p.m. March 3, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. hogsync.uark.edu.

Evening of One Acts -- "They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras" & "The Color Beige," an original one act by DTSOI sophomore August Norman, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 2, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10. Tickets at the door.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- Presented by Lower Lights Theatre Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 29 & March 1, 2 & 7 p.m. March 2, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville. $12-$18. lowerlightstheatre.org.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" -- Presented by Perry Ryan Theater Co., March 7-9, Grace Point Church in Bentonville. $25-$65. zeffy.com.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour -- "Crafty," 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. today, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint 'N Sip -- "Head of a Skeleton" by Vincent Van Gogh, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre -- Who murdered Reginald P. Beauregard, where and with what weapon, 6 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Riverside Entertainment in Siloam Springs. $85 includes dinner and two drinks. riverside-entertainment.com.

Empty Bowls -- A community soup dinner, complete with handmade bowl, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $7-$15 at the door. A fundraiser for Community Services Clearing House "Meals for Kids" program. artsonmainvbcom.

Go To The Movies

International Fly Fishing Film Festival -- 7 p.m. Saturday, Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville. $20. Hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. flyfilmfest.com.

Do Something New

Mutual UFO Network -- 10 a.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 422-9586.

Sketch & Swap -- Sketch and swap art supplies with Eureka Springs Urban Sketchers, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, 125 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. mainstreeteurekasprings.org.

Genealogy Writers' Workshop -- Begin your life's story with memoir topics & outlines, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0339.

Orchids in the Garden -- A show & sale with the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 & noon-4 p.m. March 3, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 adult. oso-web.org.

See Some Art

Artist Talk -- With Jacob Paa Joe Jr., 5:30 p.m. today, UA's Hillside Auditorium Room 202, 902 W. Dickson St. Free. Email kaylac@uark.edu.

Unveiling -- Of "Tulips for Bentonville," an art installation by Dayton Castleman, plus music & more, 2:30-5:30 p.m. March 1, 500 S.W. B St. in Bentonville. Free. verdant-studio.com.

"A Soldier's Journey" -- A study for a monumental bronze by Sabin Howard, through May 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"All the Soarings of My Mind Begin in My Blood" -- By Danielle Hatch, through June 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

