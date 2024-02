GAC scores and schedule

All times Central and subject to change

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

Rogers State at Arkansas Tech (DH), ppd.

Rescheduled for Tue., April 16

TODAY'S GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at So. Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at SW Okla. State, 5:30 p.m.

Harding at NW Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.

Henderson St. at East Central (Okla.), 5:30 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at SE Okla. State, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Okla. Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at So. Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at SW Okla. State, 7:30 p.m.

Harding at NW Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson St. at East Central (Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at SE Okla. State, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Okla. Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Texas A&M-Texarkana at Henderson St., 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

SW Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, noon

Ark.-Monticello at SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

So. Arkansas at East Central (Okla.), 2 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Henderson State, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Harding, 6 p.m.

Southern Nazarene at Arkansas Tech, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Henderson St. at NW Okla. State (DH), 2 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at SW Okla. State (DH), 1 p.m.

SE Okla. State at Ark.-Monticello (DH), noon

Arkanssa Tech at Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at So. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Harding at Oklahoma Baptist, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Harding at Pratt CC, 10 a.m.

Southern Arkansas at Texas-Tyler, 10 a.m.

Arkansas Tech at Texas A&M-Kingsville, noon

Angelo State at Henderson State, 2 p.m.

Harding at MSU-Denver, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Ark.-Monticello at SE Oklahoma State, noon

NW Oklahoma State at Henderson State (DH), noon

Southern Arkansas at East Central (Okla.) (DH), noon

SW Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, noon

Oklahoma Baptist at Harding (DH), noon

Southern Nazarene at Arkansas Tech (DH), 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m.

Arkanssa Tech at NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Harding at SW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at SE Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at East Central (Okla.), 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Southern Nazarene, 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at Oklahoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

Arkanssa Tech at NW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Harding at SW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Henderson State at SE Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at East Central (Okla.), 3 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Henderson State at NW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

Arkansas Tech at Southern Nazarene (DH), noon

East Central (Okla.) at Southern Arkansas (DH), noon

Harding at Oklahoma Baptist (DH), noon

Ouachita Baptist at SW Oklahoma State, noon

SE Oklahoma State at Ark.-Monticello, noon

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Harding vs. Lubbock Christian, 10 a.m.

At Dallas

Arkansas Tech vs. Angelo State, noon

At Arkadelphia

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Henderson State, noon

Midwestern State at SE Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. St. Mary's (Texas), TBA

At Tyler, Texas

SUNDAY'S GAME

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Angelo State at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.