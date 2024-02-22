Getting it straight

Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch faces Beth Burgess in the state district judge, District 31, race in Pulaski County. Judge Milas "Butch" Hale III is unopposed in the state district judge, District 31, race in Sherwood. Judge Paula Juels Jones is unopposed in the state district judge, District 31, Position 1 race in North Little Rock. Judge Randy Morley is unopposed in the state district judge, District 31, Position 2 race in North Little Rock. A list of contested judicial races in Sunday's edition incorrectly reflected the fields for these races.