Homeless man injured in Little Rock shooting

A homeless man who was shot in Little Rock on Wednesday night told police he had been attacked by a man he didn't know, according to a police incident report.

Officers responded around 8:03 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 1400 W. 27th St. and encountered Adrian London, 29, who had been shot in the right shoulder. The report lists London as a homeless resident of Arkansas.

While being treated at an area hospital, London said he didn't know who shot him or why.

Based on witness statements and a description of a suspect, police detained Dario Franklin, 50, of Little Rock for questioning, according to the report. However, the report does not show that Franklin was arrested, and he did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster or in court records Thursday night.

Police were waiting for a warrant to search Franklin's residence, the incident report states.