Hull named UAPB offensive coordinator

After a nearly three-month search, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has its new offensive coordinator.

UAPB announced Wednesday the hiring of Tony Hull as the new coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hull replaces Bobby Acosta, who left in late November after one season to move closer to his family in the Northeast.

Hull spent last season as co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at SWAC rival Grambling State. The Tigers ranked third in the SWAC in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game, first in yards per game with 407.8, and first in rushing yards per game with 184.8. Grambling receiver Javon Robinson was named SWAC freshman of the year with 31 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his one season at Grambling, Hull spent two years alongside current UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Hull began as outside receivers coach before transitioning to running backs coach. Hampton coached safeties in 2021, then served as special teams coordinator in 2022.

Hull spent one year at Hawaii in 2020 after coaching at Kansas from 2016-2019. He was the Jayhawks' associate head coach and running backs coach and coached current Cincinnati Bengals running back Pooka Williams Jr. Williams became the second Jayhawk with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019. He also coached Khalil Herbert, a 2021 Chicago Bears draft pick.

He was a high school coach in his native New Orleans prior to entering the college ranks. He led Warren Easton High School to a state championship appearance in 2014 and semifinal in 2015.

Hull played collegiately at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he was a two-year starter on the offensive line. The 2004 graduate spent four years working in engineering after college, including a three-year stint at NASA.