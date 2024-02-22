



John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood, Colo., police, said a 34-year-old man died four days after he was bitten by his pet Gila monster, but did not disclose whether the man died from the lizard's venom or some other medical condition.

David Leyton, prosecutor in Genesee County, Mich., said a 44-year-old Flint man became the first person charged with violating the state's new law requiring safe storage of guns after his 2-year-old daughter shot herself with his revolver "the very next day" the mandate took effect.

Raad Almansoori, a 26-year-old accused of fatally beating a woman in a New York hotel room, was arrested in Arizona, where police say he attacked an employee in a McDonald's bathroom and stabbed another woman during an armed robbery attempt.

Kwang Yoo, owner of the Lion's Taekwondo and Martial Arts Academy, was arrested at a Sydney hospital and faces three counts of murder in the deaths of a 7-year-old student and his parents, Homicide Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said.

Doron Tavlin, 68, a vice president for business development at the Minneapolis office of Mazor Robotics, was convicted of insider trading for a scheme involving negotiations for the acquisition of the medical device company that was valued at $1.6 billion, federal prosecutors said.

Shigeru Yasu, chairman of Japan Renewable Energy Corp., a renewable energy subsidiary of Eneos Holdings, was fired after an internal investigation confirmed sexual harassment at a social gathering.

Cesar Cordova-Morales, 21, was charged on possession of steroids, spurs and cutting instruments as nearly 50 chickens were rescued from a Doylestown, Pa., garage, where police and animal welfare workers suspect a cockfighting ring was being held.

Emma Ritz, who was aboard an American Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Chicago, said a male passenger sitting near the emergency exit "ripped down the handle where it exposed some of the emergency exit" before he was detained and the plane made an emergency landing.



