J.B. Hunt signs new multi-year freight service agreement with Walmart, buys Walmart’s intermodal assets





J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Thursday that it has entered into a multi-year intermodal service agreement with Walmart.

The agreement, between J.B. Hunt's subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., and Walmart, also includes the purchase of Walmart's intermodal assets, including Walmart's intermodal container and chassis fleets. Intermodal transportation is when freight is moved by two or more modes of transportation.

The Lowell-based transportation company announced that the agreement will increase the companies' respective volume and capacity commitments and enable the development of comprehensive intermodal solutions to drive long-term value.

The length, price and value of the deal were not disclosed in the release from J.B. Hunt.

J.B. Hunt said in the release that it has worked with Walmart for decades to provide efficient transportation solutions. Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing, said the company's founder used to say, "good partners attract good partners."

"Today's announcement is a testament to the mutual trust and shared vision our companies have developed over time, and innovative arrangements like this one demonstrate J.B. Hunt's disciplined approach to strategically allocating capital to advance our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders," he said.

Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart, said improving ways to serve customers is important to the company.

"Walmart's long history of working with J.B. Hunt has many milestones of innovation and growth," he said. "This agreement will strengthen our commitment to delivering goods at an everyday low cost to our customers and members."

J.B. Hunt is an industry leader in converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, which reduces a shipment's carbon footprint by an average of 60%, according to the company's new release.

J.B. Hunt also operates one of the largest company-owned intermodal fleets in the world, and specializes in domestic and intermodal freight movement. Offering options including ocean, transloading, temperature-controlled and expedited freight.

In 2023 J.B. Hunt and BNSF Railway introduced Quantum, an intermodal service to convert service-sensitive highway freight to intermodal, along with a new service option to support cross-border freight movement to and from Mexico.



