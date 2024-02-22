Jelly Roll bringing ‘Beautifully Broken Tour 2024’ to North Little Rock on Oct. 22

Country singer-songwriter-rapper Jelly Roll will bring his "Beautifully Broken Tour 2024" to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Opening acts are Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Tickets -- $39.50-$129.50 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 via JellyRoll615.com or ticketmaster.com. VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster and merchandise, are available. Visit vipnation.com.

The tour kicks off Aug. 27 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City and closes Oct. 27 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Jelly Roll, the "stage" name of Jason DeFord, released his chart-topping debut country album, "Whitsitt Chapel," in June 2023.

Jelly Roll brings his "Beautifully Broken Tour 2024" to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 22. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

