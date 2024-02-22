Korean national pleads guilty to hiding proceeds from Central Arkansas sex trafficking

A Korean national now living in Georgia pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Little Rock to one count of violations of the Travel Act and is facing a possible five-year prison term and eventual deportation when she returns for sentencing.
So
Today at 7:00 p.m.
A Korean national now living in Georgia pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Little Rock to one count of violations of the Travel Act and is facing a possible five-year prison term and eventual deportation when she returns for sentencing.
So