Man riding scooter killed in wreck in Jackson County

A Newport man was killed Wednesday evening when a sport utility vehicle struck the rear of the scooter he was riding on a highway in rural Jackson County, police said.

Harley Liles Jr., 59, who was riding a 2022 TaoTao scooter, died in the wreck around 6:37 p.m. Wednesday on Arkansas 384 in rural Jackson County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle, a 2014 GMC Acadia, was not injured, the report states.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.