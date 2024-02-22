MLB 2024: Astros Have Best Odds to Win the AL West

The Houston Astros are the favorites at +100 to win the AL West in 2024.

Houston Astros +100

Texas Rangers +200

Seattle Mariners +300

Los Angeles Angels +4500

Oakland A's +20000

According to FanGraphs, there are only three teams projected to win 90-plus games this season. Houston (+100) is one of those teams. The Dodgers (-450 to win the NL West) and the Braves (-240 to win the NL East) are the other two.

Now, whether you should tie up your bankroll for 162 games for the chance to double your money is a different question, but there are strong reasons why the favorites are a solid bet.

The Astros have won the AL West six of the last seven seasons, including in 2023, when they edged out the eventual World Series champion Rangers for the division title. The only anomaly was the shortened 2020 season, which went to the A's.

Josh Hader, one of the top closers in the National League the last five years, signed with the Astros in January. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

Houston added closer Josh Hader in the offseason, further shoring up what was already a top-six bullpen based on ERA in 2023. The hitting core remains intact, with Jose Altuve playing on a fresh six-year extension and hitters Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman all back for 2024. Joe Espada takes over managing duties from Dusty Baker, and Houston should continue to play like a modern dynasty.

The reigning World Series champion Rangers are +200 to win the division. They last won the division in 2016. Texas was an offensive juggernaut during the regular season, scoring the third-most runs in MLB and the most runs in the American League, just ahead of the Astros. The Rangers owned one of the worst bullpens in the majors in 2023, but they performed admirably during the postseason. They will likely start the season without star shortstop Corey Seager, who had core surgery during the offseason. They will also be without Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle.

The Mariners are +300 to win the division. They have possibly the best starting rotation in the league and boast young superstar Julio Rodriguez. For my money, I'd rather have Seattle.

The Angels (+4500) are unlikely to overcome the loss of the two-way star Shohei Ohtani. That leaves a big hole in both the lineup and the starting rotation. With Mike Trout's back now a chronic issue, the Angels are projected to win a mere 78 games this season, according to FanGraphs. I'd rather put my money on the Red Sox to win the AL East at +1300.

Finally, the A's are a minor-league team abandoning their home stadium after this season for a new city in which they do not have a stadium. Don't waste your lotto ticket on this one.

