NEEDTOBREATHE, on its "Caves" world tour, will perform in Little Rock at 7 p.m. on May 3 at First Security Amphitheater, which is behind the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. "Special guest" is Judah & The Lion. Doors open at 6.

Tickets -- $33.75-$75 plus fees -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

The band is touring in support of its ninth studio album, "CAVES," due out Sept. 15.