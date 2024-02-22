Walmart-tied firm

kicks off app store

Indian fintech company PhonePe Group, in which Walmart Inc. holds a majority stake, said Wednesday that it has opened an online mobile app store that offers games and apps for consumers and a year of free listings for developers.

Indus Appstore's Android-based platform features more than 200,000 games and apps in English and 12 Indian Languages, the company said in a news release. It also offers a short video discovery tool to make finding new apps easier for consumers.

To encourage developers to use the platform, Indus Appstore is letting them publish their apps for free for the first year. It's also waiving the collection of commissions developers would normally pay on in-app purchases.

India is the world's largest mobile apps download market, PhonePe said.

Walmart paid $16 billion in 2018 for a 77% stake in online marketplace Flipkart, from which PhonePe spun off in December 2022. The Bentonville-based retailer has since invested $200 million in PhonePe, which is mainly a digital payments company.

Walmart remains a majority shareholder in both Flipkart and PhonePe.

-- Serenah McKay

Cloyes Gear acquires

supplier in Texas

Fort Smith-based Cloyes Gear and Products, a maker and distributor of third-party timing drive systems and components for the automotive market, has acquired Automotive Tensioner Inc., the companies said Wednesday.

Denton, Texas-based Automotive Tensioners is a front-end accessory drive pulley and tensioner supplier to the automotive aftermarket, according to a release. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move is Cloyes Gear and Product's second major acquisition in recent months. It said it purchased Canadian company Rotomaster -- a turbocharger and component maker -- in October with the deal closing in November.

"Following more than 6 years of collaboration with ATI, Cloyes consistently acknowledged their substantial proficiency in the development and sourcing of high-quality engine products," Cloyes President and Chief Executive Officer John Hanighen said in a news release.

-- John Magsam

State index off 4.51

to close at 969.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 969.48, down 4.51 points.

"U.S. equities staged a late afternoon rally to close modestly unchanged with technology stocks underperforming as minutes from the January FOMC meeting were released which reflected a bias from participants to err on the side of restrictive monetary policy in the face of recent inflation data," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.