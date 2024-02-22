Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1924

Two letters from individuals, protesting against the proposed income tax bill, both written in exactly the same words, and both following with remarkable consistency the arguments set forth in three previous letters containing resolutions against the bill, were replied to yesterday by Governor McRae in the most vigorous letter he has yet written in defense of the proposed law. ... The letter of the governor is the third he has written in as many days defending the proposed relief for schools and calling attention to the state of educational affairs in Arkansas.

50 years ago

Feb. 22, 1974

JONESBORO -- St. Bernard's Hospital, which has served Northeast Arkansas since 1900, has a new name, St. Bernard's Regional Medical Center. Ben Owens, administrator, said 50 per cent of all patient admissions came from 11 surrounding counties of Jonesboro's trade area. The Hospital admits more than 10,000 patients annually, and last year more than 33,000 services were rendered in the emergency room and outpatient department. With the addition of the current construction project, St. Bernard's facilities will be the fourth largest outside of Little Rock.

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1999

Nearly 1 1/2 years after taking over as chief executive of the state's largest school district, Little Rock Superintendent Les Carnine remains upbeat and energized in a job that quickly wore down so many of his predecessors. Instead of feeling constrained by the problems and different constituencies typical of an urban school district, the 57-year-old Carnine has thrown himself, his staff, the School Board and the general public into a whirlwind of educational and operational changes, the magnitude of which the district hasn't seen in years. All the efforts are ultimately intended to improve student achievement, Carnine said recently, adding that he judges district progress solely in terms of student academic gains.

10 years ago

Feb. 22, 2014

Windstream Holdings Inc. said Friday that it is cutting about 400 employees nationwide, including 67 in Arkansas. The telecommunications company said it will eliminate the positions by March 3 to "increase operational efficiency as it continues to focus on becoming the premier enterprise communications and services provider." ... In the past year, Windstream has been battling shrinking income and a smaller residential customer base. The company provides landline telephone and Internet service to mostly rural customers.