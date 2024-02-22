Pea Ridge National Military Park announces prescribed burns

PEA RIDGE- Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed burns Feb. 24 and 25, subject to weather conditions, according to a news release.

The horse trail will close at dusk Friday and some roads and hiking trails will be closed during and after the burns, the release states.

Following weather and personnel guidelines to protect public safety, prescribed fire reduces wildfire risk and is a tool to help manage invasive plant species, the release states.

Though fire managers make every effort to minimize smoke to surrounding communities, smoke-sensitive individuals may want to avoid outside activities during the burns, according to the release.

"Weather conditions permitting, some fields and portions of forest will be burned to maintain and restore the historic landscape of the battlefield," said Shelley Todd, park superintendent.

For additional information call the park's visitor center at (479) 451-8122.