Wednesday's Games

Girls

4A-East at Brookland

FORREST CITY 74, LITTLE ROCK HALL 42 Charnelle Hoof scored 25 points for Forrest City (24-6), which outscored the Lady Warriors 27-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Kylei Bailey had 20 points, and Ayana Watson added 13 points for the Lady Mustangs. Ta'Mya Hughes finished with 24 points and Mallory Moore connected for 14 points for Hall (5-14).

3A-1 at Booneville

ELKINS 46, PARIS 33 Lakyn Shofner's 24 points propelled Elkins (18-11) into the semifinals of the regional. Annabelle Perry scored 13 points for Paris (15-19).

VALLEY SPRINGS 50, CHARLESTON 29 Macy Willis had 20 points, including 12 in the second half, to boost Valley Springs (27-12). Tayla Trammel also had 15 points for the Lady Tigers. Kytan Johnson supported Charleston (15-13) with nine points.

3A-2 at Manila

SALEM 69, PIGGOTT 36 Marleigh Sellars had 20 points to help get Salem (25-6) into the next round. Olivia Dockins had 18 points and Maddie Keen chimed in with eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.

3A-3 at Dover

HARDING ACADEMY 48, BAPTIST PREP 45 Claire Citty rattled in 14 points for Harding Academy (24-7) as it staved off an serious upset bid by the Lady Eagles. Kloey Fullerton and Emery Wilson finished with 12 points each for the Lady Wildcats. Chloey-Rei Brown led Baptist Prep (19-8) with 21 points. Olivia Hatcher stacked up 12 points as well.

3A-4 at Jessieville

DUMAS 53, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 31 Steph Steen led the way with 16 points and four rebounds for Dumas (26-5) against the Lady Cardinals. Kendri Broughton had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists while both Alana Rounds and Kiera Jones ended with eight points each for the Lady 'Cats.

2A-Central at Izard County

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 63, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 29 Dessie McCarty put up 20 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (37-0) as it rolled in its opener against the Lady Eagles. Marlee Raby added 12 points for the Lady Warhawks. Libby Hood's nine points paced Cutter-Morning Star (13-16).

IZARD COUNTY 56, BIGELOW 31 Quinn Johnson had 13 of her 22 points after halftime to lead Izard County (22-10) on its home floor. Olivia Spray and Tinley Bailey supplied 11 points each for the Lady Cougars. Bella Johnson scored eight points for Bigelow (21-10).

2A-North at Riverside

BARTON 65, MARMADUKE 52 DaMaya Wilson scored 41 points for Barton (27-3), which punched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 1982. The Lady Bears trailed 28-23 at halftime.

2A-West at Greenland

LAVACA 60, OZARK MOUNTAIN 55 Marlee Smith scored 16 points as Lavaca (15-16) took down the Lady Bears in the first round. Marah Werschem collected 13 points for the Lady Arrows.

1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry

NORFORK 71, MAYNARD 26 Kasey Moody's 14 points steered Norfork (29-1) to an opening victory. Liza Shaddy had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals while Maggie Tyrone ended with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Panthers, who dominated from the start. Keely Blanchard also finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and Cate Shaddy added 10 points for Norfork. Kimber Cox led Maynard (22-11) with nine points.

MAMMOTH SPRING 74, VIOLA 22 Brynn Washam finished with 21 points and six rebounds as defending Class 1A champion Mammoth Spring (35-4) cruised. Tay Davis scored 13 points, and Adrianna Corbett put in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bears. Kailey Hallmark's 11 points and five rebounds were team highs for Viola (13-21).

Boys

4A-East at Brookland

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 75, FORREST CITY 44 J.J. Andrews was a difference maker with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists as Little Rock Christian (23-7) opened up defense of its Class 4A state title by ripping the Mustangs. Landren Blocker had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Jameel Wesley added 10 points, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals for the Warriors.

4A-South at Nashville

MILLS 82, NASHVILLE 65 Zaylin Rowland had 27 points and five assists to power Mills (21-9) past the Scrappers. Anthony Hester had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jaeir Hardwell responded with 12 points and three assists for the Comets, who led 60-54 at the end of three quarters but scored 11 of the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to build a double-digit lead. Maziyah Curry and Marshall Walls both had 11 points apiece for Mills.

3A-1 at Booneville

HACKETT 55, VALLEY SPRINGS 53 Hayden Foster nailed a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to put Hackett (24-5) ahead to stay as it avoided an upset. Foster finished with 22 points and Eli Slavens had 16 points for the Hornets. Keyton Carnhan had 24 points for Valley Springs (26-12). Nate Healms followed with 13 points.

3A-4 at Jessieville

DUMAS 57, GENOA CENTRAL 30 Tommy Reddick gathered in 23 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks as Dumas (26-4) whipped the Dragons. Raylen Spratt had 16 points, 7 assists and 5 steals for the Bobcats.

2A-Central at Izard County

MARSHALL 67, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 54 Payton DePriest scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Marshall (25-8) in its first-round matchup with the Eagles. Bryce Griffin had 13 points, and both Cole Harness and Jessie Ragland followed with 12 points for the Bobcats. Miles Dickinson kept Conway Christian (13-10) in it with 27 points. Bryce Keathley added nine points and Aaron Lovelace collected eight points.

BIGELOW 63, IZARD COUNTY 58 Bennett Wilson's 31 points capped a banner night for Bigelow (22-2) as it took down the Cougars. Martell Macon had 10 points and Rhett Neumeier finished with eight points for the reigning Class 2A state champions. Gabe Spray scored 26 points for Izard County (22-10). Kasen Black notched 10 points and Jude Everett collected eight points.

1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry

MARKED TREE 74, VIOLA 37 Marked Tree (29-3) got 15 points for Kenyon Carter and 12 points from Cameron Marshall as it doubled up the Longhorns in round one. Braden Williams tallied 10 points for Viola (16-21).

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

Girls

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 78, MAUMELLE 17 A.J. Jackson compiled 18 points, 9 steals and 6 assists in a rout for Little Rock Christian (19-10, 12-3 5A-Central). J.B. McNay had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals while both Whitley Rogers and Ella Watson scored 12 points for the Lady Warriors, who've won 12 of 13 games. Adalyn Calva added nine points in the victory.

Boys

JONESBORO 63, CABOT 51 Kelen Smith scored 20 points to elevate Jonesboro (15-12, 5-6 6A-Central) to a win on senior night. Chris Stacey had 17 points and C.J. Larry tacked on 15 points for the Golden Hurricane, who clinched the No. 5 spot from the conference for next week's Class 6A state tournament at North Little Rock.

LAKE HAMILTON 70. WHITE HALL 54 Ty Robinson finished with 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks as Lake Hamilton (23-6, 12-5 5A-South) broke free in the fourth quarter. Zane Pennington added 21 points for the Wolves. Jai'Chaunn Hayes led White Hall (14-15, 8-7) with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Jacoby Edwards had 15 points and 10 rebounds as well.

VILONIA 80, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 59 Josh Lawrence did a little bit of everything with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals to lead Vilonia (21-6, 12-1 5A-Central) past the Patriots. Lane Turner hit four three-pointers and ended with 18 points while Dashun Spence came through with 17 points and five rebounds for the Eagles. Dallas Thomas had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for Parkview (14-13, 8-5).

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette