Arkansas State wins at Ole Miss

Arkansas State University (5-0) got two hits from each of its first three hitters in the batting order Wednesday and a solid effort from seven pitchers as the Red Wolves defeated Ole Miss 4-2 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

ASU took an early lead when Brandon Hager reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning, which allowed Wil French to score. Austen Jaslove hit a solo home run to left field in the second inning to push the lead to 2-0, then scored on Allen Grier's sacrifice fly in the fourth. French added an RBI single in the fourth to give the Red Wolves a 4-0 lead. The Rebels scored their runs on a Jackson Ross RBI single in the fifth inning and a home run from Judd Utermark in the eighth.

French, Blake Burris and Cason Tollett, the first three hitters in the lineup, as well as Jaslove all finished with two hits. Coby Greiner earned the victory after allowing 1 hit over 1 1/3 innings. Arlon Butts earned his first save of the season after pitching a clean final 1 2/3 innings.

UCA suffers run-rule loss

The University of Central Arkansas got four of its six hits Wednesday from the first two batters in the lineup, but starting pitcher Perry Titlow (0-1) allowed 6 earned runs on 7 hits over 2 2/3 innings as the Bears fell 14-4 in 8 innings to the University of Memphis at FedEx Park in Memphis.

The Bears (1-4) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run from Drew Sturgeon, a sacrifice fly from Tanner Leonard and an RBI double by AJ Mendolia. The Tigers (2-3) cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run home run from Pierre Seals. Memphis then scored five runs in the third inning -- all on home runs -- to take the lead for good. The big blow was a three-run home run from Austin Baskin, who hit a 1-2 pitch to left field. Seals added his second home run of the game, a solo shot, in the inning and Brennan DuBose added a solo home run.

Seals led the Tigers offensively, going 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI, while Jake Curtis went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI from the leadoff spot. Four other Memphis players finished with two hits each. Starting pitcher JT Durham (2-0) earned the victory after allowing UCA's 3 runs in the second inning -- all earned -- on 4 hits with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in his 3 innings of work.

Marshals announce inaugural schedule

The Fort Smith Marshals will begin their inaugural season in the Mid America League with a May 23 home game against Texarkana, Texas, the team announced Wednesday.

The game will be part of a four-game series against Texarkana and will be played at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Crowder Field, which will serve as the Marshals' home field this season. The Marshals will play a 68-game schedule -- 34 home and 34 away -- against teams from Texarkana, Abilene, Texas; Sherman, Texas; Joplin, Mo.; and White Oak, Texas.

The schedule also includes a July 4 home against the Abilene Flying Bison. The schedule includes a two-day "All-Star break," where a team will be named but there will be no All-Star game played, and will conclude in August.

The Marshals can be reached at (479) 551-2247 concerning full-season tickets, with single-season ticket sales announced at a later date.

FOOTBALL

UAPB names new offensive coordinator

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff announced Wednesday the hiring of Tony Hull as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hull spent last season as Grambling State's co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, where he helped Javon Robinson earn freshman of the year honors from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Hull's offense ranked third in the SWAC in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game, while leading the league in yards per game (407.8) and rushing yards per game (184.8).

Hull spent two seasons (2021-22) at Louisiana-Monroe as the Warhawks' running backs coach. He's also been a receivers coach at Hawaii in 2020 and he spent four seasons (2016-19) as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Kansas.

TENNIS

Smillie earns SEC honor

Connor Smillie of the University of Arkansas was named the SEC's freshman of the week Wednesday.

Smillie improved to 7-1 in doubles play, earning victories in all three matches last week. Smillie and partner Jake Sweeney clinched the doubles point for Arkansas in matches against Drake and Washington. The duo is 5-0 this season and have helped the Razorbacks earn the doubles point in seven matches.

Smillie improved to 2-0 in singles play, claiming a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dario Ristovski of Seattle University on Saturday. Each of Smillie's singles victories this season has come in straight sets.

SAU sophomore honored

Annika Berrendorf of Southern Arkansas University was honored by the Great American Conference on Wednesday as its women's player of the week.

Berrendorf earned two singles victories and split her doubles matches as SAU (4-0) defeated Mississippi College (4-3) and Texas-Permian Basin (6-1). She defeated Emma Roberts of Mississippi College at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4, then paired with Greta Wallin for a doubles victory against Texas-Permian Basin and defeated UTPB's Teodora Vrucan in three sets in singles play.

Bashaw takes over at Bentonville

Josh Bashaw has been named the new tennis coach at Bentonville High School, Athletic Director Chris Hutchens announced in a release Wednesday.

Bashaw takes over for Emily Dillard, who has requested a one-year leave of absence.

Bashaw, a Texas native, served as a head tennis coach at Northwest Independent School District in Fort Worth for 6 years before moving to Northwest Arkansas in 2018. He has 14 years teaching experience, including the past five at Bentonville.

GOLF

HSU duo recognized

Seniors Allie Bianchi and Ratio Visuttipinate of Henderson State University were named the Great American Conference's golfers of the week Wednesday.

Bianchi led the Reddies to a second-place finish at The Southern Invite in Spring, Texas. She finished fourth in the individual standings after shooting consecutive rounds of 3-under-par. She made 11 birdies in her 2 rounds and played the back nine in 6-under for the tournament.

Visuttipinate and the HSU men finished in sixth place at the Rattler Invitational in San Antonio after shooting a 5-over 221 as a team. Visuttipinate was 14th in the individual standings after opening with three birdies and an eagle as part of an opening round 1-under 71. He then had another eagle and two more birdies in the second round, in which he shot an even-par 72.

