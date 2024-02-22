Suspect in Feb. 5 Jacksonville homicide arrested

A suspect in a shooting-related death that occurred on Feb. 5th in Jacksonville has been arrested without incident in Pine Bluff, according to a press release by the Jacksonville Police Department.

The suspect, Lesly Yarelzy Moreno, was apprehended Thursday by U.S. Marshalls and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Julio Cesar Diego-Lopez as well as aggravated robbery, the release states.

The Feb. 5th incident between Moreno and Diego-Lopez occurred at Parkwook Trailer Park at 7018 South First Street in Jacksonville.