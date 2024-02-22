UALR men at SE Missouri State
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RECORDS UALR 16-11, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 8-19, 3-11
SERIES UALR leads 4-3
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas-Little Rock
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.15.95.9
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, Jr.5.22.3
G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.15.86.7
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.11.75.1
F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.8.95.4
COACH Darrell Walker (77-97 in sixth season at UALR, 123-115 in eighth season overall)
Southeast Missouri State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Marqueas Bell, 6-3, Fr.4.51.8
G Evan Eursher, 6-2, So.5.83.1
G BJ Ward, 6-0, Fr.3.91.4
G TJ Biel, 6-7, Jr.5.33.0
F Josh Earley, 6-7, Sr.10.64.9
COACH Brad Korn (52-70 in fourth season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRSEMO
76.6Points for67.6
73.9Points against73.1
+1.6Rebound margin-4.0
-0.1Turnover margin+0.2
46.1FG pct.42.3
33.93-pt pct.31.1
74.0FT pct.69.2
CHALK TALK UALR will be going for its sixth consecutive win tonight. ... In the first matchup of the season on Jan. 27, UALR edged the Redhawks 66-61. ... In last Saturday's 80-62 win over Southern Indiana, Jamir Chaplin surpassed 1,000 points for his career.
-- Mike Harley