UALR men at SE Missouri State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 16-11, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 8-19, 3-11

SERIES UALR leads 4-3

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.15.95.9

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, Jr.5.22.3

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.15.86.7

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.11.75.1

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.8.95.4

COACH Darrell Walker (77-97 in sixth season at UALR, 123-115 in eighth season overall)

Southeast Missouri State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Marqueas Bell, 6-3, Fr.4.51.8

G Evan Eursher, 6-2, So.5.83.1

G BJ Ward, 6-0, Fr.3.91.4

G TJ Biel, 6-7, Jr.5.33.0

F Josh Earley, 6-7, Sr.10.64.9

COACH Brad Korn (52-70 in fourth season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRSEMO

76.6Points for67.6

73.9Points against73.1

+1.6Rebound margin-4.0

-0.1Turnover margin+0.2

46.1FG pct.42.3

33.93-pt pct.31.1

74.0FT pct.69.2

CHALK TALK UALR will be going for its sixth consecutive win tonight. ... In the first matchup of the season on Jan. 27, UALR edged the Redhawks 66-61. ... In last Saturday's 80-62 win over Southern Indiana, Jamir Chaplin surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

-- Mike Harley