UALR women at SE Missouri State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 9-16, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 8-17, 4-9

SERIES UALR leads 6-2

TV ESPNU

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.10.04.2

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, Jr.5.84.6

G Sha'Nequa Henry, 5-8, Sr.2.21.9

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.15.13.0

F Trinity Hudson, 6-4, Sr.2.43.1

COACH Joe Foley (407-241 in 21st season at UALR, 863-322 in 37th season overall)

Southeast Missouri State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Alecia Doyle, 5-8, So.13.83.8

G Jaliyah Green, 5-10, Jr.13.54.5

G Indiya Bowen, 5-9, Fr.8.61.4

G Kiyley Flowers, 5-7, Jr.5.43.6

F Amiyah Buchanan, 6-0, Fr.5.05.0

COACH Rekha Patterson (125-139 in ninth season at SE Missouri State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRSEMO

54.6Points for62.5

61.7Points against67.0

-6.0Rebound margin-4.7

+2.8Turnover margin+2.0

38.8FG pct.38.4

28.23-pt pct.26.5

64.3FT pct.71.8

CHALK TALK UALR is looking to get back in the win column after dropping two games at home last week. ... The Trojans are in a four-way tie for third place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings at 8-6. ... SE Missouri State is 6-5 this season in home games.

-- Mike Harley