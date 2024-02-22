UALR women at SE Missouri State
WHEN 4 p.m. Central
WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RECORDS UALR 9-16, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 8-17, 4-9
SERIES UALR leads 6-2
TV ESPNU
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas-Little Rock
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.10.04.2
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, Jr.5.84.6
G Sha'Nequa Henry, 5-8, Sr.2.21.9
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.15.13.0
F Trinity Hudson, 6-4, Sr.2.43.1
COACH Joe Foley (407-241 in 21st season at UALR, 863-322 in 37th season overall)
Southeast Missouri State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Alecia Doyle, 5-8, So.13.83.8
G Jaliyah Green, 5-10, Jr.13.54.5
G Indiya Bowen, 5-9, Fr.8.61.4
G Kiyley Flowers, 5-7, Jr.5.43.6
F Amiyah Buchanan, 6-0, Fr.5.05.0
COACH Rekha Patterson (125-139 in ninth season at SE Missouri State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRSEMO
54.6Points for62.5
61.7Points against67.0
-6.0Rebound margin-4.7
+2.8Turnover margin+2.0
38.8FG pct.38.4
28.23-pt pct.26.5
64.3FT pct.71.8
CHALK TALK UALR is looking to get back in the win column after dropping two games at home last week. ... The Trojans are in a four-way tie for third place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings at 8-6. ... SE Missouri State is 6-5 this season in home games.
-- Mike Harley