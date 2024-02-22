UCA men at Bellarmine

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Freedom Hall, Louisville, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 9-20, 5-8 ASUN; Bellarmine 6-21, 2-10

SERIES Bellarmine leads 3-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Javion Guy-King, 6-6, Fr.7.93.4

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.13.7

F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.13.83.8

F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.11.26.1

C Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So.5.87.5

COACH Anthony Boone (43-95 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

BELLARMINE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ben Johnson, 6-3, So.12.73.5

G Garrett Tipton, 6-4, Sr.10.33.4

G Peter Suder, 6-5, So.10.24.4

G Bash Wieland, 6-6, Sr.13.95.2

F Langdon Hatton, 6-10, Jr.10.26.9

COACH Scott Davenport (415-171 in fifth season at Bellarmine and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCABellarmine

71.9Points for69.2

77.8Points against74.3

-1.1 Rebound margin-4.1

-0.9Turnover margin+0.2

41.4FG pct.43.0

33.73-pt pct.34.4

73.3FT pct.77.4

CHALK TALK UCA is in a three-way tie for eighth place in the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Jacksonville for the final spot in the conference tournament. ... Bellarmine sits at the bottom of the conference standings, two games behind Jacksonville.

-- Sam Lane