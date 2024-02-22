UCA women at Austin Peay
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE F&M Arena, Clarksville, Tenn.
RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-8, 10-3 ASUN; Austin Peay 13-13, 6-6
SERIES Tied 2-2
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.14.3
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.10.92.6
G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.34.3
F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.45.8
F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.75.0
COACH Tony Kemper (18-8 in first season at UCA, 97-98 in seventh season overall)
AUSTIN PEAY
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Anala Nelson, ,5-7, So.10.64.8
G Tiya Douglas, 5-8, Sr.3.62.0
G La'Nya Foster, 5-9, Fr.7.85.3
F Cur'Tiera Haywood, 5-11, Sr.8.84.0
C Shamarre Hale, 6-1, Sr.12.67.1
COACH Brittany Young (50-38 in third season at Austin Peay and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAAustin Peay
66.7Points for62.9
58.3Points against60.6
+3.4Rebound margin+1.5
-0.4Turnover margin-1.3
42.5FG pct.44.2
31.53-pt pct.29.9
70.7FT pct.67.5
CHALK TALK UCA is tied for second place in the ASUN standings with Stetson. ... The Sugar Bears need to better the Hatters' record over the final three games to secure the second seed in the conference tournament. ... UCA won the first meeting with Austin Peay this season 56-55.
-- Sam Lane