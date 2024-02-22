UCA women at Austin Peay

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE F&M Arena, Clarksville, Tenn.

RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-8, 10-3 ASUN; Austin Peay 13-13, 6-6

SERIES Tied 2-2

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.14.3

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.10.92.6

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.34.3

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.45.8

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.75.0

COACH Tony Kemper (18-8 in first season at UCA, 97-98 in seventh season overall)

AUSTIN PEAY

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Anala Nelson, ,5-7, So.10.64.8

G Tiya Douglas, 5-8, Sr.3.62.0

G La'Nya Foster, 5-9, Fr.7.85.3

F Cur'Tiera Haywood, 5-11, Sr.8.84.0

C Shamarre Hale, 6-1, Sr.12.67.1

COACH Brittany Young (50-38 in third season at Austin Peay and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAAustin Peay

66.7Points for62.9

58.3Points against60.6

+3.4Rebound margin+1.5

-0.4Turnover margin-1.3

42.5FG pct.44.2

31.53-pt pct.29.9

70.7FT pct.67.5

CHALK TALK UCA is tied for second place in the ASUN standings with Stetson. ... The Sugar Bears need to better the Hatters' record over the final three games to secure the second seed in the conference tournament. ... UCA won the first meeting with Austin Peay this season 56-55.

-- Sam Lane