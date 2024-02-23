2nd woman arrested in Feb. 5 Jacksonville homicide

Jacksonville police on Friday arrested a second woman facing charges in a Feb. 5 homicide, and she told investigators the shooting stemmed from the slain man touching her inappropriately, an arrest report states.

Elisha Claiborn, 19, told investigators that on Feb. 5 she and Lesly Moreno, 20, went over to 65-year-old Julio Diego-Lopez's trailer at 7018 S. First St. in Jacksonville to drink and smoke marijuana, the report states.

Police arrested Moreno in Diego-Lopez's killing on Thursday. Both women now face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges.

While the women were at Diego-Lopez's, he started to touch Claiborn inappropriately while Moreno was in the restroom, Claiborn told police. Moreno got into an argument with Diego-Lopez after she returned and shot Diego-Lopez with a gun found in a dresser in the trailer, the arrest report says.

The two women fled after the shooting, Claiborn told police, and Moreno hid the gun in a closet at her apartment.

Claiborn and Moreno were being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday evening.