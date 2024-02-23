Austin Peay women 54, Central Arkansas 42

ASUN WOMEN

Austin Peay 54, Central Arkansas 42

After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, the University of Central Arkansas women went cold, totaling 24 points over the next three quarters during at loss to Austin Peay on Thursday night at F&M Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.

The Sugar Bears (18-9, 10-4 ASUN) shot 22.2% from the field in the second quarter, 27.3% in the third and 30.8% in the fourth as their 18-14 first-quarter lead dwindled.

A 19-8 third quarter advantage for Austin Peay (14-13, 7-6) was especially crucial as it turned a tied game at halftime into an 11-point lead with a quarter to play.

Leah Mafua had 10 points as the only UCA player to finish in double figures. She was the lone player for the Sugar Bears to make more than two shots, hitting on 4 of 11 attempts.

Shamarre Hale (17 points) and Cur'Tiera Haywood (15) led the Governors.