Bellarmine men 68, Central Arkansas 65

MEN

Bellarmine 68, Central Arkansas 65

Bellarmine's Ben Johnson shot around the outstretched arm of Central Arknsas' Elias Cato to hit a game-winning three-pointer Thursday night at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

After Daniel Sofield's free throws tied tied the game at 65-65, Johnson hit a three-pointer from the left wing as time expired, evading Cato, who had jumped at Johnson's first pump-fake and recovered to contest the following shot.

The Bears (9-21, 5-9 ASUN) led 40-32 at halftime, but the Knights (7-21, 3-10) erased that lead by scoring the first nine points out of halftime to go ahead 41-40.

After shooting 43.3% from the field and hitting 7 of 18 three-pointers in the first half, UCA shot 33.3% after the break, hitting 2 of 10 three-point attempts.

Tucker Anderson led UCA with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including five three-pointers. Cato (12) and Masai Olowokere (10) also reached double figures.

Peter Suder (20), Johnson (14) and Bash Wieland (14) reached double figures for Bellarmine.