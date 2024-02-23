Deadlines approach for solar financing

by Cristina LaRue

The Pulaski County solar array south of the Bill and Hilary Clinton National Airport began operating last year and is expected to join another array in supplying up to 90% of the county government’s power needs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
The deadline is looming for Arkansas agricultural producers who want to take advantage of favorable conditions to install solar panels and University of Arkansas experts have created a tool to help them figure out financing options.

