Ex-Bauxite High School employee accused of providing drugs, tobacco to students

Saline County sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested a Bauxite High School ex-employee accused of providing drugs and tobacco to students, a news release states.

Mecila Barnett, 48, who resigned after she was accused of giving a student a vape cartridge, was jailed on additional charges after investigators looked further into her actions, the release states.

Barnett, who worked as a paraprofessional, provided drugs to a student prior to the incident she was initially cited for, authorities say.

She faces charges of providing minors with tobacco products, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of a Schedule IV or Schedule V controlled substance and delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance.