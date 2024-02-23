Former FBI informant arrested again

LAS VEGAS -- A former FBI informant who claims to have links to Russian intelligence and is charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden's family was again taken into custody Thursday in Las Vegas, two days after a judge released him.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was arrested Thursday morning while meeting with his lawyers at their offices in downtown Las Vegas. It came after prosecutors asked a judge in California, where the case originally was filed, to reconsider Smirnov's custody status while he awaits trial. No hearing was held before he was arrested.

His attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement they want an immediate hearing on his detention and will again push for his release. A judge in Las Vegas gave prosecutors until Friday afternoon to respond to Smirnov's motion for a new hearing.

A copy of the arrest warrant that Smirnov's lawyers included as an exhibit in their request for the new hearing shows he was arrested on the same charges -- making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record.

Smirnov has not entered a plea to the charges, but his lawyers have said their client is presumed innocent and they look forward to defending him at trial.

A spokesperson for Justice Department special counsel David Weiss, who charged Smirnov, confirmed Thursday that Smirnov had been arrested again, but did not have additional comment. Smirnov is in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Nevada, said Gary Schofield, the chief marshal in Las Vegas.

N.Y. AG vows seizure of Trump assets

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump could be at risk of losing some of his prized properties if he can't pay his staggering New York civil fraud penalty. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million -- and the amount is going up $87,502 each day until he pays.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News that she will seek to seize some of the former president's assets if he's unable to cover the bill from Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 ruling.

Engoron concluded that Trump lied for years about his wealth. Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal.

Seizing assets is a common legal tactic when a defendant can't access enough cash to pay a civil penalty.

Under state law, Trump will receive an automatic stay if he puts up money, assets or an appeal bond covering the amount he owes.

Trump's underlying penalty is $355 million, the equivalent of what the judge said were "ill-gotten gains" from savings on lower loan interest and windfall profits from development deals he wouldn't have been able to make if he'd been honest about his wealth.

Under state law, he is being charged interest on that amount at an annual rate of 9%.

As of Wednesday, Trump owed just over $99 million in interest, bringing his total to just under $454 million, according to The Associated Press' calculations. Trump's interest will keep accruing until he pays.

Details revealed in death of Texas girl

A family friend accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was supposed to take the Texas girl to her school bus stop when they left her home in his vehicle nearly a week before authorities found her body in a river, according to court documents released Wednesday.

A large rock was tied to her body when search teams found it Tuesday in the Trinity River about 10 miles from her home, according to the capital murder criminal complaint filed against Don Steven McDougal.

Audrii's family reported her missing Feb. 15 when she failed to return to her Livingston home after school. Investigators discovered that she never got on the bus to go to school that morning.

McDougal, 42, was arrested last week on an unrelated assault charge and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the capital murder case.

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton has not said whether her office will seek the death penalty.

The sheriff said Audrii's body was taken to the Harris County medical examiner's office in Houston to determine the cause of death.

Woman found dead on Georgia campus

ATHENS, Ga. -- A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, authorities said. The woman was not a student at the university, the school's police chief said.

Police Chief Jeff Clark did not provide details on how the woman died, citing the ongoing investigation. Clark said at a news conference late Thursday the woman was not a student on campus but did attend another school, which he did not name, news outlets reported.

Clark said his department, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, were conducting the investigation.

The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to travel in groups. Clark also asked the university community to avoid the school's Intramural Fields where the woman was found unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries.



