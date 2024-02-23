FYI Calendar: Fifteen things to do this weekend

Today is Feb. 23. What do you want to do RIGHT NOW? Here are some thoughts.

Today

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre -- Who murdered Reginald P. Beauregard, where and with what weapon, 6 p.m. today & Saturday, Riverside Entertainment in Siloam Springs. $85 includes dinner and two drinks. riverside-entertainment.com.

Risque Cabaret -- Presented by Theatre Collective NWA, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $30-$35. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $15. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"What The Constitution Means To Me" -- 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. 77-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Witch" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. hogsync.uark.edu.

"Company" -- A gender bent version of the Sondheim classic, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $42 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Great NWA Model Train Show -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$12. nwatrainshow.com.

Mutual UFO Network -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 422-9586.

Volunteer Orientation & Recruitment -- 10-11:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Register at bgozarks.org.

Saturday Cinema -- "The Tuskegee Airmen," 11 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

An Afternoon With Nate Powell -- Author of "Fall Through," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

International Fly Fishing Film Festival -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville. $20. Hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. flyfilmfest.com.

Tippy McMichael Lecture Series -- With artist George Anthony Morton, "Master of Light," 7 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. Sunday, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East St., Fayetteville. Free. www.stpaulsfay.org/tippy.

__

Sunday

Sketch & Swap -- Sketch and swap art supplies with Eureka Springs Urban Sketchers, 1-3 p.m., 125 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. mainstreeteurekasprings.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With flamenco guitarist Raja, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com