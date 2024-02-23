Getting it straight

Harpreet Kaur, the registered agent of the corporation doing business as Pic Pac Liquor since 2013, has held the liquor license for Pic Pac Liquor at 4407 W. 12th St. in Little Rock since 2015, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Robert Daley, who according to the department held the license until 2011, said he no longer works at the store. He is listed in Arkansas business records as president and registered agent of a separate entity, Pic Package Store Inc., which had its corporate charter declared forfeited in 2020 for failure to pay franchise tax. A story in Monday's editions about Little Rock police efforts to reduce crime in the area around the store was unclear about Daley's current role at the store.