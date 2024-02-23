Vern Howard, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, said commissioners are "going to continue to march, to honor and to work toward ... the end of hatred and the end of discrimination" despite an "I Have a Dream" memorial in a Denver park being vandalized.

Robert Rundo and Robert Boman, members of the Rise Above Movement white supremacist group, had their rioting charges dismissed as a federal judge ruled that "they cannot be selected for prosecution because of their repugnant speech and beliefs over those who committed the same violence with the goal of disrupting political events."

Alex Sinni, a detective for Sutton, Mass., police, said he "couldn't really get a straight answer about" how a driver obtained a M190 rocket launcher -- a U.S. Army anti-tank training weapon first used in the Vietnam war era -- that he and another officer seized.

Bryan Freeman, 46, and David Freeman, 45, were resentenced to 60 years to life in the February 1995 slayings of their parents and younger brother in Salisbury Township, Pa., giving them a chance of being released on parole in their 70s.

Ari Faber, 29, a transgender man and Democratic candidate for the Ohio Senate, will appear on primary ballots with a woman's name as the Belmont County Board of Elections indicated he must run as Iva Faber -- his birth name that he didn't legally change after he came out in 2016.

Vince Fong, a GOP assemblyman of Bakersfield, Calif., was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Truth Social as a "true Republican" running to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who retired in 2023 following his ousting as House Speaker.

Cole Matthes, a 22-year-old engineer from Portsmouth, N.H., said while he had hiking experience, he "certainly made poor decisions and was underprepared for this hike" in which he slid down a ravine on Mount Washington.

Chris LaPorte, managing partner of a Las Vegas-based cannabis hospitality company, said a lounge where cannabis can be consumed recreationally is a "platform for the cannabis industry as a whole."

Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet principal, and choreographer Jamar Roberts will be artists in residence at the Vail Dance Festival, and teach master classes and participate in community events in Colorado.