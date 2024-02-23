LIVE! Music: Los Lobos parties in 51 with stop at The Aud

Los Lobos has extended their 50th anniversary tour into their 51st year with more concerts, including an evening at The Aud in Eureka Springs. The Grammy Award-winning group is well known for their role in the 1987 movie, "La Bamba," about the short life of Ritchie Valens. Los Lobos has gone on to release more albums and play live music with their original lineup from 1984.

They perform at 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $49 and $69 at tickets.thundertix.com.

ELSEWHERE

The Momentary -- 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. today; Little Joe and La Familia, 7 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Jenna & Tony, 7 p.m. today in Springdale.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- The Nighttimers, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Woven, 7 p.m. Friday, Project 1268, 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy Hour Concert with The Dawn Cate Band at 6 p.m., then Protohive and The Wldlfe at 9 p.m. today; Welles with Avery Lee & the Sweeties and Gardensnakes, 8 p.m. Sunday; Paul McDonald and Taylor Smith, 8 p.m. Monday; Dead Horse Mountain Band with Professor Nathan Kemper, 8 p.m. Wednesday; Braxton Keith with Lane Bricker, 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. today; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Smoke and Barrel -- Ozark Riviera and Squash Garden, 8 p.m. today; White Mansion, Sleep Clinic and Damien Herse, 9 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Goat Lab Brewery -- Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray starts at 5:3o p.m. with Jerrod Mounce in Lowell.

Hero's -- Exit Se7en, Alan Doyle and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. today; James Strong Band, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

Pub on the Bricks -- Gary Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Friday in Rogers.

Club 509 -- Sariah Indan and LoRa Elizabeth, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Maud Crawford today and The Atlantics Saturday in Springdale.

Walton Arts Center -- David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29 in Fayetteville.

