Makhi mania has Hogs on upswing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Over the past four weeks, Makhi Mitchell is enjoying the best stretch of his five seasons as a college basketball player.

Mitchell, a 6-10 senior for the University of Arkansas, tied his career scoring high at Missouri on Jan. 31, then exceeded it in each of the next two games at Mississippi State and Texas A&M going into the Razorbacks' rematch with the Tigers on Saturday at Walton Arena.

Not only is Mitchell's offensive production at a career peak, he's also filling up the box score with rebounds, blocked shots and assists with high percentage shooting from the field and free-throw line.

Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots and 1.3 assists per game in the past seven games while shooting 62% (31 of 50) from the field and 83.7% (36 of 43) on free throws.

"We certainly hope he can sustain it," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We need him to sustain it.

"He's playing as well as any center in the SEC. He's been extremely focused. There's no distraction with his minutes out there. We're really relying on him."

Mitchell had one subpar performance in the past seven games, when he didn't score or have a rebound and missed his only shot attempt while playing 11 minutes in No. 8 Tennessee's 92-69 pounding of the Razorbacks last week.

Excluding the loss to the Vols, Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.5 assists in the past six games.

Mitchell began raising his level of play when he had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots against No. 17 Kentucky on Jan. 27 when the Wildcats beat Arkansas 63-57.

In the 19 games prior to playing Kentucky, Mitchell averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

So what's going on with him now?

"Just being totally locked in on what Coach wants and what he's preaching," Mitchell said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show after Arkansas won 78-71 at Texas A&M on Tuesday night. "And just going over the coverages ... just playing my game.

"At the end of the day, I'm not doing too much thinking. I know my capabilities, so I've just got to go out there and do it."

When Arkansas beat Missouri 91-84 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Jan. 31, Mitchell tore up the Tigers inside with 19 points and 14 rebounds. He matched his career scoring high of 19 points for Rhode Island against American University during the 2021-22 season.

Mitchell improved his scoring high at Mississippi State with 21 points last Saturday in Arkansas' 71-67 loss to the Bulldogs, then surpassed it again with 22 points at Texas A&M along with having 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Mitchell hit 6 of 9 shots against the Aggies and 10 of 12 free throws. Most of his scoring was the result of breaking open on pick-and-rolls, grabbing offensive rebounds and hitting free throws.

"He's recognizing that he can score in his matchups at any time he wants," Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark said. "He's just being aggressive.

"He's getting rebounds, he's getting blocks. He's just doing it all for us. I'm very proud of him."

Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) has needed more from Mitchell with forwards Trevon Brazile (knee) and Jalen Graham (shoulder) out with injuries.

Brazile has missed the past seven games and Graham the past two.

"Like Coach says, when a guy's out it's next person up," Mitchell said in his radio interview. "I've just got to go out there and fill that [void] and play my game every night."

Mitchell has been playing off the bench most of the season, including the past 10 games. He has five starts this season after starting 31 of 36 games last season when he transferred to Arkansas from Rhode Island and averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Musselman said he doesn't understand those who question why Mitchell isn't starting this season.

"I think he's settled into being super, super comfortable off the bench," Musselman said. "I think every player probably wants to start whether they're playing CYO, AAU, high school, college, pros, FIBA. But right now there's a great comfort zone on when he's coming into the game and the way he's produced.

"I don't know why anybody would want to start him. He's playing the whole game minus seven minutes. He's effective the way he's been used of late."

Mitchell has averaged 26.7 minutes over the past seven games with highs of 34 at Missouri, 33 at Texas A&M and 32 against Kentucky. He played 23 minutes at Mississippi State, but fouled out.

Earlier this season Mitchell said it doesn't matter to him if he comes off the bench or starts.

"Just playing my minutes, embracing my role and doing my job," Mitchell said after having 15 points off the bench in Arkansas' 86-77 victory over Old Dominion on Nov. 13.

Mitchell was a 57.2% career shooter on free throws (131 of 229) his first four years at Maryland, Rhode Island and Arkansas, but this season he's at 78.5% (51 of 65), including 15 of 17 the past two games.

Musselman said Mitchell's improvement is the result of extra work in the gym.

"He does work on his free throws before practice and after practice," Musselman said. "He does a really good job of that."

Mitchell wasn't able to practice much of last summer because of a broken foot.

"One thing he was able to do was shoot foul shots," Musselman said. "He's got great backspin on his shot, good rotation, good arch, and right now, he's a confident player from the foul line.

"One of the keys is that he's drawing a lot of fouls, which is important in our system.

"He's a great passer, too. He puts pressure on the defense on how they're going to play our pick-and-roll coverage because we do like to put Mitchell on a ton of pick-and-rolls -- both on the wings and in the middle of the floor."

The Razorbacks are 3-3 in their past six SEC games after a 1-6 start.

"We're starting to find ourselves," Mitchell said during his radio interview. "Starting to come around, turn that corner.

"We probably weren't where we wanted to be, but we can finish this season strong the best way we can.

"I think come late March and the SEC Tournament, we're going to be a strong team."