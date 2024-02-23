Rogers Group buys

two firms near Cord

The Nashville, Tenn.-based Rogers Group, a privately held construction aggregates company, recently bought two companies in Independence County.

Bradley Contracting owned and operated a limestone quarry and Diamond B. Transport was a trucking company. Both were located near the unincorporated community of Cord and together had around 35 employees, most of whom transitioned to work for the Rogers Group.

Construction aggregates are coarse- and medium-grained materials like sand, gravel and crushed stone. The Rogers Group was founded in 1908 and has operations in 11 states. It entered the Arkansas market more than 30 years ago and has 13 locations in the state. The company also does hot-mix asphalt and heavy construction services.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Northeast Arkansas, increasing our overall capacity to do business in Arkansas. The state of Arkansas has continued to invest heavily in improving infrastructure for its residents. This acquisition will help us capture some of that growth," Rogers Group Western Division Vice President Tim Wilson said in a news release.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Fort Smith duplexes

purchased for $7.2M

Sanders Properties has purchased Chanel Duplexes, a multifamily development in Fort Smith, for nearly $7.2 million.

The 4.5-acre development at 9001-9118 Chanel Place consists of 19 duplexes for a total of 38 two- and three-bedroom rental units.

"This development is well-positioned in the 7,000-acre Chaffee Crossing District near a 44,000-square-foot hospital, an amphitheater, a brewery, and much more to come -- including additional multifamily developments and single-family homes," said Brian Gehrki of Colliers of Arkansas. "This is a strategic investment for its new ownership group. Colliers was pleased to have had the opportunity to represent Sanders Properties."

Gehrki represented the buyer in the transaction. The transaction is the second purchase that Colliers has represented for Sanders Properties in the Fort Smith market.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index gain of 16.84

puts close at 986.32

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 986.32, up 16.84 points.

"Technology stocks led the market higher as strong earnings in the semiconductor sector led to outperformance by the Nasdaq Composite, which rose nearly 3%," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., rose 3.9% to lead the index Thursday. Murphy USA shares rose 2.7%. Tyson Foods shares fell 1%. Walmart shares will see a 3-for-1 split after the close of trading today.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.