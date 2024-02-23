Orangutan born at Little Rock Zoo

A Bornean orangutan was born Friday morning at the Little Rock Zoo, according to a news release issued by the zoo on Friday afternoon.

"Zoo staff report that the new infant is healthy and nursing," the news release said. "Staff are closely monitoring the baby's health since it is only a day old."

The orangutan is the second born to parents Berani and Bandar, who have lived at the zoo since 2016.

Berani previously gave birth in 2019. It was her first baby and Bandar's fifth, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

"Berani and her newborn have access to both the exhibit and the interior building and are viewable on and off throughout the day," the news release issued Friday said.

The critically endangered species of orangutan is native to the island of Borneo in southeast Asia.