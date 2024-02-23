Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1924

The Little Rock Board of Health, at its meeting yesterday at city hall, received the fifth annual report of Dr. John Thames, city health officer, which was approved. ... The report shows an increase during the year in deaths from pneumonia, following the lowered vitality resulting from colds contracted during warm weather at the beginning of the year. There was an outbreak in the spring of measles, 956 cases being reported. Of this number there were only four deaths. Four deaths from malaria occurred, as compared with 11 the previous year. The lowest record in any previous year six deaths in 1920.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1974

Sheffield Nelson, president of Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company, said Friday that he probably would ask the state Public Service Commission Monday to rehear Ark La's case for a proposed annual rate increase of $12.2 million. Nelson said that if a rehearing petition was denied, Ark La probably would take the case to court. Ark La already has been charging the higher rate under an agreement by which it posted a bond and said that it would refund any money due to customers. The PSC, in addition to cutting the Ark La increase to $5.7 million a year in revenues, ordered the company to begin making refunds to customers within 60 days.

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1999

Acxiom Corp. announced Monday that it will build two office buildings, one each in Conway and Little Rock, as part of an expansion that will also create 1,200 "high-tech" jobs. The buildings will cost about $30 million, and the new jobs are expected to be added over the next two and a half years, said Charles D. Morgan, Acxiom's chairman and company leader. The new jobs will provide an annual payroll of $60 million, he said.

10 years ago

Feb. 23, 2014

State Sen. Johnny Key, R-Mountain Home, said Saturday that he has applied to be the vice chancellor of government relations at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Key, who is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said in a written statement that "the level of consideration that is given to my application will certainly have an impact on my filing for re-election, that should become clearer next week." The filing period for state and federal offices begins Monday and ends March 3. "There are very few pursuits for which I would consider not returning to the Senate. The opportunity to work for my alma mater to advance higher education in Arkansas is one of those pursuits," Key said. ... Key is seeking the job at UA-Fayetteville held by Richard Hudson, who in November announced his retirement, effective July 31. Hudson has worked at that campus since 1994. His salary is $202,000 this fiscal year, according to university records.