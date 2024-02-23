OTHERS SAY: Get your No. 2 pencils ready …

This month, Dartmouth became the first Ivy League school to resume requiring students to submit their SAT or ACT scores, starting next year, moving away from a test-optional policy that, while well-intentioned, wasn't having the desired effect.

This isn't just about a small cluster of elite private schools that get outsized attention while educating a tiny fraction of Americans. According to the nonprofit FairTest, more than 80 percent of U.S. colleges are now test-optional or test-free.

The problem is this: Tests, while certainly imperfect measures of academic prowess, are better than most alternatives. They're less subject to highly unlevel playing fields, like grade point average and school quality and course difficulty. They're not profoundly subjective, like measurements of students' grit and creativity and exuberance. They don't innately favor the wealthy and well-connected, as are the points often given to students with enriching service projects or extracurriculars.