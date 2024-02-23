PREP BASKETBALL: Snodgrass plays vital role in Lincoln’s comeback victory over host Booneville

BOONEVILLE -- The Lincoln Lady Wolves reaped the rewards of a healthy Sarah Snodgrass on Thursday night.

Snodgrass scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power Lincoln to a 59-52 win over host and second seed Booneville in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Snodgrass missed all of her sophomore and junior seasons because of separate ACL injuries, and to earn a spot in next week's Class 3A state tournament is a nice ending to her high school career, she said.

"That means the world," Snodgrass said. "I haven't been able to play the last two seasons due to injuries. I went up there and I was hugging my grandparents, and it was tears of joy the whole time."

Booneville (14-15) took a 39-37 lead to open the fourth quarter on a three-point play by Tempi Terry before Lincoln (17-14) used a 14-2 run over the next four minutes to take control.

"What we really talked about the whole game was we had to find our energy, being in their home gym with their home crowd," Snodgrass said. "We had to create our own energy. We knew how much running that we do that the second half with the kind of basketball we play that it would be our half. It was time to kick it in."

The game was physical inside all night.

"I have to say I enjoy a physical game. It makes it a little more interesting," Snodgrass said. "Definitely, throughout the whole game knowing you might end up on your butt a few times."

Lincoln scored all 25 of their field goals inside.

"I'll take consistent two points next to the basket any day," Lincoln Coach Brendan Wiley said. "It's something that our kids look for. That's our most consistent scoring. When the pressure came on, we tried to get something that we can go to and rely on."

The Lady Wolves only attempted five three-pointers. Lincoln was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Snodgrass is the only senior in the starting lineup, but junior Lena Skogen scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while sophomore Layni Birkes added 12 points.

"The underclassmen have stepped up a lot during the year and grown a lot," Snodgrass said. "They make it easy to want to go out there and play with them every night."

During the game-defining 14-2 run that put Lincoln up 51-41 with 4:01 left, Snodgrass took a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a bucket, scored inside and added two free throws with Birkes making three baskets and Skogen scoring inside.

"Just looking for the right shots and not trying to rush things definitely helped us," Wiley said.

Booneville was led by Lexi Franklin, who scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half to pace the Lady Bearcats to a 25-20 halftime advantage.

Terry added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Angie Brown chipped in 10 points, and Linley Garrett nine.

BERGMAN 63, COSSATOT RIVER 17

Bergman needed just 61 minutes to roll to the first-round win in the opening game Thursday.

Ruby Trammell and Savannah Ketchum each scored 10 points in a 30-point second quarter to push a 12-6 first-quarter lead to 42-11 at the half.

Trammell and Ketchum finished with 13 points. Brinley Collins added 10 points, and Kierstan Lowry hit three of Bergman's 11 three-pointers and finished with 9 points.

Cossatot River (19-11) was led by Landrey Richardson's 10 points.

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 65, LINCOLN 61

Noah Harrel hit five three-pointers on the way to 23 points, including seven points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bearcats.

Booneville (18-8) wiped out a 17-16 first-quarter disadvantage with 20 points in the second quarter to go up for good at 36-25 at the half.

Colter Fisher added 17 points for the Bearcats

Bryson Karber scored 26 points for Lincoln (22-10), and Jace Birkes added 11.

BERGMAN 55, CHARLESTON 29

Bergman (23-9) erased an early deficit with the final seven points of the first quarter for a 17-8 lead and ran off the final 15 points of the second quarter for a 34-13 lead.

Bergman took a 48-25 lead into the final quarter and applied the mercy rule with 5:28 left with a 7-0 run.

Dylann Friend scored 24 points, including 13 in the first half and 11 in the third quarter when he made 3 three-pointers and converted a steal into a layup.

Sawyer Schubert, a 6-7 junior, scored 13 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked 5 shots.

Zion Fultz added nine points.

Charleston (17-9) was led by Maddix Terry, who scored 11 points off a three-pointer, three baskets off offensive rebounds and a bucket inside in the third quarter.