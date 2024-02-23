QUICK PICK | Ailey II Dances To Past Successes, Future Endeavors

FAQ
Ailey II
WHAT -- Founded in 1974, Ailey II merges the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of emerging choreographers. The company is marking its 50th anniversary.
WHEN -- 7 p.m. Feb. 27
WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
COST -- $10
INFO -- waltonartscenter.org
Among the works coming to the WAC stage is Francesca Harper's "Luminous," paying homage to five decades of Ailey II and the artists who have paved the way for future generations. Underscored by an original composition and vocals by Nona Hendryx, the work weaves iconic moments of the past into the continuing commitment of Ailey II under Harper to break boundaries, push artistic limits, advocate for social change, and highlight the power of community. (Courtesy Photo)
Among the works coming to the WAC stage is Francesca Harper's "Luminous," paying homage to five decades of Ailey II and the artists who have paved the way for future generations. Underscored by an original composition and vocals by Nona Hendryx, the work weaves iconic moments of the past into the continuing commitment of Ailey II under Harper to break boundaries, push artistic limits, advocate for social change, and highlight the power of community. (Courtesy Photo)
"As we celebrate this monumental 50th anniversary, I am honored to continue Alvin Ailey's mission of fostering and nurturing the next generation of bright young artists," says artistic director Francesca Harper. "From world premieres to repertory favorites, this season's programming offers something for everyone. These 12 exceptional dancers look forward to sharing their artistry, vitality and virtuosity at theaters across the nation and throughout the world, in works that will move our audiences deeply and leave them forever transformed." (Courtesy Photo)