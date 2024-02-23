QUICK PICK | Ailey II Dances To Past Successes, Future Endeavors

"As we celebrate this monumental 50th anniversary, I am honored to continue Alvin Ailey's mission of fostering and nurturing the next generation of bright young artists," says artistic director Francesca Harper. "From world premieres to repertory favorites, this season's programming offers something for everyone. These 12 exceptional dancers look forward to sharing their artistry, vitality and virtuosity at theaters across the nation and throughout the world, in works that will move our audiences deeply and leave them forever transformed." (Courtesy Photo)

