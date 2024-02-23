Razorback hurlers strong in shutout

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three Arkansas pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout and the No. 14 Razorbacks won their fourth consecutive game with a 7-0 softball victory against Illinois State on Thursday in the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park.

Sophomore right-hander Reis Beuerlein (1-0) earned the win. The Mississippi State transfer allowed three hits over four innings to notch her first victory as a Razorback.

"We were mixing a lot today and I felt like that's where I was having the most success," Beuerlein said. "I was changing up locations and heights and changing hitter's eyes, and I felt like I had a lot of success with that today."

Beuerlein got all the run support she would need in the bottom of the first inning when senior third baseman Hannah Gammill crushed a first-pitch home run with two runners on for a 4-0 lead.

Gammill's homer came two at-bats after an RBI double by Bri Ellis that gave Arkansas a 1-0 advantage.

From there, the Arkansas pitchers dominated in defeating Illinois State (0-11). The Redbirds threatened to break the shutout in the top of the seventh inning, getting runners to second and third, but a groundout ended the game.

Arkansas (9-2) collected nine hits with leadoff batter Reagan Johnson collecting two, including an infield single to open the bottom of the first inning. Cylie Halvorson, Gammill and catcher Kennedy Miller, batting in the eight-spot in the order, all had two hits as well. Miller also drove in two runs.

"I think anytime you can get that kind of production from the bottom of your order, it's huge," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "[Miller] is seeing the ball really well, and she's also doing a tremendous job behind the plate, just receiving really well and receiving in the dirt. She's doing a great job on both sides."

Gammill belted her third home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. She hit Paige McLeod's first pitch on a line that just cleared the wall in right-center field. Gammill shares the team lead in homers with Ellis.

Arkansas was twice thrown out on the bases. In the first inning, Nia Carter took off for home on a comebacker to Illinois State pitcher Paige McLeod and was thrown out at the plate. In the third, the same thing happened when Gammill was caught off third on a ball hit back up the middle. McLeod went to third base to try and get Gammill, but she broke for home. Gammill was able to reverse back to third and beat the throw by diving back to the bag, but Rylin Hedgecock was caught off second for a 1-5-2-4 out.

Arkansas will play twice today, taking on Texas-Arlington (3-7) at 3 p.m., and Wichita State (3-2) at 5:30 p.m.