Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY'S RESULTS 0-9 (0.0%)

MEET 77-258 (29.9%)

LEE'S LOCK Excess Magic in the ninth

BEST BET Code Five in the eighth

LONG SHOT Tee Burns in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

QUIERO DINERO** finished second in all three of her races on synthetic at Presque Isle Downs, and the 5-year-old mare appears to be training smartly since arriving at Oaklawn. SHARP ATTITUDE has not raced since April, but she has fired fresh in two previous situations, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. SHE'S TABOO finished second behind an even-money winner in her 2024 debut, and she has speed and gets in light with an apprentice aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Quiero DineroPusacMartin2-1

7 Sharp AttitudeQuinonezOwnes5-2

6 She's TabooBarbosaVon Hemel3-1

3 Hooray for CreditZimmermanJacquot6-1

4 Line RunnerBealmearMartin8-1

5 Callin for DollarsBowenMilligan15-1

2 MarebellAndersonSnodgrass20-1

2 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

OLLIEMEISTER** has trained well since suffering a tough luck defeat Dec. 17, and the versatile sprinter represents a winning stable. A LA CARTE has finished with energy in four consecutive third-place finishes, and he switches to the leading rider. CLEAR THE AIR earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in an eight-length romp only two races back at Turfway.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 OlliemeisterChuanShirer5-2

2 A La CarteTorresDiodoro3-1

8 Clear the AirVazquezWalden7-2

3 G T Five HundredLeparouxBlair5-1

4 Gold LuckArrietaGarcia6-1

7 KattathBejaranoMorse10-1

6 HuntsvilleEsquivelContreras12-1

5 Cathedral BeachLanderosHartman15-1

3 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

MASTER OF DISGUISE*** has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes, and he appears the one to catch and beat for leading connections. SPECIAL TAP is a first-time starter who may have tipped his hand in a bullet gate drill Jan. 6, and trainer Chris Hartman wins with this kind. TAP VALLEY is racing on Lasix for the first time after competitive races at Indiana and Ellis Park.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Master of DisguiseTorresDiodoro9-5

4 Special TapBealmearHartman4-1

6 Tap ValleyBejaranoMorse9-2

9 Hold Your ApplauseAsmussenAsmussen5-1

3 Twirling TroilletEsquivelMilligan8-1

5 Storm Cat EyesFuentesMott8-1

7 KykeonPusacGarcia20-1

8 JackedArrietaVon Hemel20-1

10 Lead FootChuanShorter15-1

1 Mr SeekerGallardoSilva20-1

4 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

HISSY MISSY** was a game two-turn winner just six days ago, and she is dropping into a state-bred race and has been consistently good having won three of seven at the distance. C.C. HARBOR rallied to third in an open starter allowance race, and she is dropping in class and switching to the leading rider. SULWE is stretching out following two late-running and competitive sprint races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Hissy MissyDe La CruzHornsby3-1

5 C.C. HarborTorresCates2-1

2 SulweBealmearMoquett5-2

10 Lady AstridBaileyCline12-1

9 She Be SheehanFuentesHaran12-1

6 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson12-1

1 Mocha KissArrietaStuart20-1

7 SistersouttachromeBowenHaran20-1

4 Courtney FayHernandezDurham20-1

8 Blondes Havemo FunHebertCambray30-1

5 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

DANCE SOME MO** is a quick two-turn runner who drew inside and may prove difficult to catch. AMERICAN ICON sprinted competitively in an allowance race at Houston, and the son of Gun Runner seems improved for trainer Steve Asmussen. PANDO closed 2023 with a second-place allowance finish at Remington, and his local breezes are encouraging.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Dance Some MoDe La CruzHornsby7-2

8 American IconAsmussenAsmussen3-1

2 PandoQuinonezTrout4-1

6 Rabbit HoundArrietaBecker9-2

10 Dual MonarchyChuanGarcia6-1

7 CarlrissianBejaranoMatejka12-1

3 All Choked UpTorresDiVito15-1

5 SirZimmermanRone20-1

4 Ain't That a KickFuentesPetalino20-1

9 PermafrostBowenPuhl20-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $35,000

RAM*** was beaten only two lengths in his return from an 18-week layoff, and he had a subsequent bullet five-furlong breeze. MASTER OF ARMS is moving up a condition following a front-running victory, and he has landed in a field with little opposing speed. RITHM NIC has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing at Houston and Delta.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 RamAsmussenLukas9-5

6 Master of ArmsVazquezOrtiz5-2

2 Rithm NicHernandezRichard4-1

7 Lil Sweet ThangLanderosSchultz8-1

1 Seven FlatBejaranoMoquett10-1

3 Fire BryanEsquivelMorse12-1

8 League of LegendsCourtFires15-1

5 Dog RedBealmearCunningham15-1

7 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

TEE BURNS** has recorded two sharp gate works since a poor wet track effort last month. He is dropping in class and looms a major front-running threat with an alert start. JACKMAN has crossed the finish line first in four consecutive races, and the quick gelding is realistically spotted to win again. MAC DADDY TOO has raced poorly on wet track so his last race is a throw-out, and one of his better races will make him a major threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Tee BurnsBealmearHartman6-1

9 JackmanTorresBroberg2-1

1 Mac Daddy TooVazquezCasse5-1

2 Lake RadioArrietaShirer4-1

8 Tropic StormLanderosSantamaria8-1

11 UltimateHernandezMartin10-1

5 UpstrikerJuarezCombs15-1

3 ThreefiftysevenZimmermanMcKnight15-1

7 Air CombatAsmussenAsmussen20-1

4 Creme de La ChromeBarbosaWilson20-1

6 NikolaouBowenMcKnight20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

CODE FIVE*** easily won a restricted stake in his only race as a juvenile, and he is working well for his return from a lengthy layoff. He figures much stronger and faster as a four-year-old. RAGING won a fast maiden allowance sprint over a muddy track, and the lightly-raced and talented colt has the best of connections. MEDIA MOGUL earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a second-place allowance finish last month, and he may have needed the race after a layoff of better than three months.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Code FiveLanderosOwens10-1

2 RagingTorresCox5-2

7 Media MogulVazquezCaster3-1

1 Distorted ProFuentesRobertson4-1

6 B SuddArrietaOrtiz6-1

8 ZambeziAsmussenAsmussen5-1

4 LundbergEsquivelHernandez10-1

3 Track MateJuarezLukas20-1

9 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

EXCESS MAGIC**** finished third in the King Cotton after pressuring the odds-on winner, and he is back on bleeder medication Lasix and drew a favorable post for a sprinter with tracking speed. TAPATIO LEO has led from gate to wire in four consecutive races, and he will be tested for class in this tougher spot. DEVIL'S TOWER has won three consecutive races, including the Sam's Town in his most recent race at Delta Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Excess MagicBejaranoHartman9-5

2 Tapatio LeoVazquezMiller5-2

5 Devil's TowerEsquivelHernandez8-1

1 Sir WellingtonGallardoRobertson9-2

3 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen5-1

4 Empire of GoldLeparouxEoff10-1

7 Chasing TimeTorresAsmussen12-1

10 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $45,000

AMAZING SUCCESS*** was pressured through honest fractions and held on gamely in a strong runner-up finish, and any second out improvement likely puts him in the winner's circle. CHEZ WHIZ has raced competitively in all three races at the meeting, and the finisher keeps the leading rider. DOUBLECHECK is an unraced gelding who recorded a sharp five-furlong gate work Feb. 1, and trainer Doug Anderson wins with first-timers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Amazing SuccessQuinonezHornsby2-1

12 Chez WhizTorresCravens7-2

3 DoublecheckDe La CruzAnderson8-1

5 All Green LightsArrietaPrather9-2

2 Enigma CodeAsmussenMoquett6-1

7 Speaking LoudBealmearMcPeek12-1

4 Yeagers StrategyHernandezWitt15-1

9 Gentle BenZimmermanCates15-1

8 It's a Rainy DayBowenMilligan30-1

1 Won NinetyBarbosaGreen30-1

11 Get Away With ItEsquivelMartin30-1

6 Berryville BulletBaileyDixon30-1