Rivian shares fall after ’24 forecast

Rivian Automotive Inc. shares fell in trading Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker issued a disappointing production forecast and announced another round of job cuts.

The maker of plug-in pickups, SUVs and delivery vans expects to build just 57,000 vehicles this year, in line with last year's output and well short of analysts' average estimate for more than 80,000 units. The company said late Wednesday that it will reduce its salaried workforce by about 10%, its third paring in the last year and a half.

The outlook underscores the challenges Rivian is having with scaling production and stemming losses amid a slowdown in the battery-powered vehicle market. The company seen as a challenger to Tesla Inc. has struggled with supply-chain snags and now must contend with more budget-conscious consumers.

"Our business is not immune to existing economic and geopolitical uncertainties," Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said on a conference call. "Most notably, the impact of historically high interest rates, which has negatively impacted demand."

Rivian shares dropped as much as 22% to $12.02 before the start of regular trading Thursday in New York and continued to fall during the day. The shares fell $3.94, or 25.6%, to close at $11.45.

Rivian will prioritize cost-cutting over volume growth this year, though it's still expecting an adjusted loss of $2.7 billion before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Irvine, Calif.-based company laid off workers early last year and in mid-2022.

Rivian builds the R1T pickup, which starts at $69,900, and R1S sport utility vehicle, with a base model cost of $74,900, at a plant in Normal, Ill. It also makes a battery-electric delivery van for commercial use. A second factory is in the works near Atlanta, where the manufacturer plans to build its first lower-priced electric vehicle starting in 2026.

Scaringe said in an interview that he expects demand for Rivian's higher-priced vehicle models to bounce back with lower interest rates, and that for now a new leasing program is helping to blunt the effect of high financing costs.

"As interest rates come back down, we'll see purchase behavior and overall demand for high-price products and premium products return to what we were seeing earlier," he told Bloomberg. "We're very bullish on the large premium SUV and premium truck space.

"Interest rates are so high that I'm currently leasing a Rivian," he said.

Rivian lost over $40,000 on every vehicle it delivered in the last three months of the year, about $10,000 more than it lost per vehicle in the third quarter. The company attributed this in part to delivery of fewer vans to Amazon.com Inc. A year ago, Rivian was losing $124,000 per vehicle as it struggled with supply issues.

The company reported an adjusted loss of $1.36 a share for the fourth quarter, a bigger deficit than the $1.33-a-share average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue of $1.32 billion narrowly topped expectations.

Capital expenditures will rise to $1.75 billion this year, Rivian said, up from about $1.03 billion in 2023. The company initially forecast that it would spend $2 billion last year. Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough told analysts on the conference call that production-efficiency gains have allowed the company to rein in spending.

Lucid Group Inc., another relatively new player in the electric vehicle market, also let down investors with its outlook for the year ahead. The maker of the Air sedan said late Wednesday it expects to make 9,000 vehicles this year, up from just under 8,500 last year but short of what analysts were expecting.

The Newark, Calif.-based company lost 29 cents a share in the fourth quarter and said it has enough liquidity to continue operations "at least into 2025." Lucid shares slumped as much as 10% in early trading Thursday and have slumped 12% this year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Thursday warned that its electric vehicles will remain more expensive than their combustion-engine siblings for years to come as the luxury-car maker braces for cooling demand for cars with a plug.

The manufacturer forecast lower returns in 2024, citing challenges from a slowing economy. Mercedes also pared back its outlook for electric vehicle sales, with demand mainly in the small and medium segments where it's not as present.

Variable cost parity between electric vehicle and traditional cars "is many years away," Chief Executive Officer Ola Källenius told Bloomberg Television. "You can see that in the pricing."

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Cronin, Craig Trudell and Chester Dawson of Bloomberg News.