GIRLS

CONWAY 79, BRYANT 48 Alexis Cox poured in 32 points as No. 2-ranked Conway (23-7, 11-1 6A-Central) drilled the Lady Hornets and won their third straight league title. Emerie Bohanon hit four three-pointers and finished with 23 points while Samyah Jordan followed with 12 points for the Lady Wampus Cats. Brilynn Findley had all 13 of her points in the second quarter for Bryant (16-15, 4-8). India Robinson ended with 10 points.

4A-EAST AT BROOKLAND

PULASKI ACADEMY 50, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42 Madison Sanders was huge with 27 points for Pulaski Academy (17-7), which punched its ticket to the upcoming Class 4A state tournament by beating the Lady Warriors in their first-round matchup.

BROOKLAND 51, HEBER SPRINGS 47 Evan Polsgrove's 20 points were pivotal as Brookland (29-3) escaped an upset bid from the Lady Panthers. Kinsey Clark scored 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

3A-1 AT BOONEVILLE

BERGMAN 63, COSSATOT RIVER 17 Savannah Ketchum and Ruby Trammell both scored 13 points each as Bergman (36-3) rolled over the Lady Eagles and moved to today's semifinal. Landrey Richardson etched out 10 points for Cossatot River (19-11).

LINCOLN 59, BOONEVILLE 52 Sarah Snodgrass scored 19 of her game-high 29 points over the final two quarters to push Lincoln (17-14) to a victory over the hosts. Lena Skogen supplied 16 points, and Layni Birkes followed with 12 points for the Lady Wolves, who trailed 25-20 at halftime. Lexi Franklin scored 20 points for Booneville (14-15). Tempi Terry had 11 points, and Angie Brown collected 10 points.

3A-2 AT MANILA

MOUNTAIN VIEW 72, CORNING 42 Kaitlyn McCarn had 17 of her 22 points in the third quarter to push Mountain View (22-11) to a dominant victory over the Lady Bobcats. Jaci Cooper and Emma Akins both scored 21 points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Presley Martin finished with 17 points for Corning (21-12). Kenlie Watson added 14 points, and Olivia Compton punched through with nine points.

2A-CENTRAL AT IZARD COUNTY

QUITMAN 55, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 43 Madilyn Varvil had 14 points for Quitman (24-7), which pulled away in the second half. Allie Cater scored 10 points while Sara Dixon and Ava Sullivan came away with nine points each for the Lady Bulldogs. Cailyn Sullivan added eight points as well. Brooklyn Pratt hit four three-pointers and ended with a team-high 20 points for Conway Christian (16-12). Ashlyn Kinley had nine points, and Conley Gibson contributed with eight points.

MARSHALL 67, ENGLAND 48 Audrey Blair finished with 28 points to send Marshall (20-11) skating into the semifinals. Miley Harris scored 17 points, and Makaela Blair notched eight points for the Lady Bobcats. Jordan Blake scored 13 points for England (19-14). Allison Mackey supported with eight points.

2A-NORTH AT RIVERSIDE

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 60, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 18 Chandler Gathright matched her team's opponent with 18 points as Buffalo Island Central (16-16) rolled. Jaylyn Cagle scored 11 points for the Lady Mustangs.

2A-WEST AT GREENLAND

MOUNTAINBURG 52, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 41 Elliot Owen put in 22 points for Mountainburg (23-4) as it took down the Lady Panthers. Abby Methvin scored 15 points, and Hannah Hayward had 11 points for Yellville-Summit (15-11).

COTTER 47, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 19 Kylee Chastain knocked down a school-record eight three-pointers as Cotter (24-8) beat the Lady Wolverines. Chastain finished with 26 points while Emma Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Makayla Rodriguez scored 12 points to lead Western Yell County (18-18).

1A-1 AT HUNTSVILLE

JASPER 74, MULBERRY 38 Jasper led 23-6 after a quarter and rolled to the easy win in the first round of the Class 1A Region 1 tournament at Huntsville. Jasper will now advance to face Omaha today at 4 p.m. Sophomore Laney Daniels poured in a game-high 32 points, including six three-pointers, and Jadeyn Middleton chipped in 13. Ashtyn Conley led Mulberry.with 21.

ALPENA 55, OZARK CATHOLIC 50 Alpena used a big fourth quarter to claim a win the Class 1A Region 1 tournament at Huntsville. Ozark Catholic led 35-33 after three quarters before Alpena rallied for the win. Alpena will now face Kingston today at 7 p.m. in a semifinal game. Cassidy Ohler led Alpena with 20 points and Crandell Epps added nine. Clara Mariscotti led Ozark Catholic with 16, including four three-pointers and Gabriela Dickenson had 15.

BOYS

BRYANT 67, CONWAY 47 Kellen Robinson scored 24 points in his first game in nearly three weeks as Bryant (27-3, 11-1 6A-Central) clubbed the Wampus Cats in both teams' regular-season finale.

4A-EAST AT BROOKLAND

BROOKLAND 64, CLINTON 52 Cole Kirby was overpowering with 33 points to lead Brookland (25-4) past the Yellowjackets and into the semifinals of the regional in front of its home crowd.

3A-1 AT BOONEVILLE

BERGMAN 55, CHARLESTON 29 Dylan Friend delivered with 24 points as Bergman (28-10) throttled the Tigers. Sawyer Schubert chipped in with 11 points for the Panthers, who took a 21-point lead into halftime. Maddix Terry tossed in 11 points for Charleston (15-13).

BOONEVILLE 65, LINCOLN 61 Noah Harrel logged 23 points for Booneville (18-8), which earned a spot in next week's Class 3A state tournament in Elkins. Colter Fisher added 17 points for the Bearcats. Bryson Karber put in 26 points for Lincoln (22-10). Jace Birkes ended with 11 points.

3A-2 AT MANILA

OSCEOLA 68, MELBOURNE 47 Richard High powered in 18 points for Osceola (18-12), which will face league foe Gosnell today in the semifinals. Jeriyan Long had 16 points, and Tyler Bell chimed in with 14 points for the Seminoles.

3A-3 AT DOVER

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 56, BALD KNOB 52 Sam Maddox was clutch with 20 points as Central Arkansas Christian (22-4) staved off the Bulldogs. Grayson Wilson scored 17 points, and Kevin Williams had 10 points for the Mustangs. Mika Comer paced Bald Knob (21-8) with 13 points. Matt Smith had 12 points, and Micah Story came up with 11 points.

2A-CENTRAL AT IZARD COUNTY

CUTTER-MORNING STAR 61, CEDAR RIDGE 56 Garner Thornton had eight of his 18 points in the final quarter to steer Cutter-Morning Star (26-5) to victory. Ahmod Davis and Jalen Carter both scored 15 points, and Hudson Yancey gathered up 11 points for the Eagles. Caden Griffin's 18 points sparked Cedar Ridge (23-9). Matt Hendrix scored 12 points, and Kyle Provence collected 10 points.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 50, ENGLAND 39 Hudson Rorex hit 9 of 10 free throws and claimed a team-high 14 points to help Sloan-Hendrix (22-10) beat the Lions. Cade Marshall tacked on 12 points for the Greyhounds. Landon Woods and Aden Scribner each scored nine points for England (24-5), which scored just three points in the fourth quarter after trailing 38-36 after the third.

2A-WEST AT GREENLAND

LAVACA 57, COTTER 40 Andrew Johnson's 24 points propelled Lavaca (21-9) over the Warriors and into the next round. Hudson Noel provided 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Arrows. Ryan Benedict finished with 15 points for Cotter (15-22).

1A-A AT HUNTSVILLE

COUNTY LINE 72, OMAHA 42 County Line outscored Omaha 18-8 in the second quarter to lead 34-21 at halftime en route to the opening-round win in the Class 1A Region 1 tournament. Trenton Johnson scored a game-high 27 points for County Line. C.J. Beevers chipped in 22 and Parker Winieeki added 16. County Line extended its lead to 58-35 after three quarters. Coumty Line will now face The New School at 5:30 today. Brian Whitehurst led Omaha with 17.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

4A-EAST AT BROOKLAND

CLINTON 44, HIGHLAND 41 Lexi Wallace came up with 19 points for Clinton (22-9), which advanced to the semifinals. Abigail Parks added 12 points for the Lady Yellowjackets.

4A-SOUTH AT NASHVILLE

ARKADELPHIA 66, HAMBURG 37 Taylor Aultman had 15 points as Arkadelphia (18-8), the No. 4 seed from the 4A-7 Conference, whipped the top seed from the 4A-8 Conference. T.T. Tate and Z'Layiah Jackson both scored 14 points, and K'Arieia Gentry netted 11 points for the Lady Badgers, who used a 27-6 third quarter run to turn the game into a rout.

1A-4 AT EMERSON

EMERSON 47, KIRBY 33 Layla Tell ripped through with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks for Emerson (29-5), which ran past the Lady Trojans. Savannah Pyle had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lady Pirates.

BOYS

2A-NORTH AT RIVERSIDE

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 54, MARIANNA 53 East Poinsett County (16-11) rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to take down Marianna (18-8). LeSean Gamble scored 19 points, and DeKylon Arnold finished with 18 points in the loss for the Trojans.