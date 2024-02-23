Scores/schedule

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

GIRLS

6A-Central

Conway 79, Bryant 48

North Little Rock 51, Cabot 34

BOYS

6A-Central

Bryant 67, Conway 47

North Little Rock 71, Cabot 59

5A-South

Lake Hamilton 81, El Dorado 49

Texarkana 53, Sheridan 46

Regionals schedule

4A-East

At Brookland

Wednesday

GIRLS

Forrest City 74, Little Rock Hall 42

Clinton 44, Highland 41

BOYS

Jonesboro Westside 61, Little Rock Hall 42

Little Rock Christian 75, Forrest City 46

Thursday

GIRLS

Pulaski Academy 50, Jonesboro Westside 42

Brookland 51, Heber Springs 47

BOYS

Brookland 64, Clinton 52

Joe T. Robinson 56, Blytheville 54

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Forrest City vs. Pulaski Academy, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Clinton vs. Brookland, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Jonesboro Westside vs. Brookland, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Little Rock Christian vs. Joe T. Robinson, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

4A-North

At Pea Ridge

Wednesday

GIRLS

Morrilton 41, Shiloh Christian 29

Farmington 67, Ozark 37

BOYS

Subiaco Academy 55, Prairie Grove 37

Farmington 74, Fountain Lake 52

Thursday

GIRLS

Gravette 52, Mena 28

Dardanelle 60, Prairie Grove 48

BOYS

Ozark 53, Pea Ridge 45

Morrilton 55, Huntsville 35

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Morrilton vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Farmington vs. Dardanelle, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Subiaco Academy vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Farmington vs. Morrilton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

4A-South

At Nashville

Wednesday

GIRLS

Arkadelphia 66, Hamburg 37

Nashville 72, Mills 26

BOYS

Mills 82, Nashville 65

Magnolia 85, Stuttgart 57

Thursday

GIRLS

Camden Fairview 55, Star City 51

Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 56

BOYS

Warren 67, Arkadelphia 61

Camden Fairview 53, Watson Chapel 48

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Arkadelphia vs. Camden Fairview, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Nashville vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Mills vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Magnolia vs. Camden Fairview, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

3A-1

At Booneville

Wednesday

GIRLS

Elkins 46, Paris 33

Valley Springs 50, Charleston 29

BOYS

Hackett 55, Valley Springs 53

Elkins 76, Cossatot River 56

Thursday

GIRLS

Bergman 63, Cossatot River 17

Lincoln 59, Booneville 52

BOYS

Bergman 55, Charleston 29

Booneville 65, Lincoln 61

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Elkins vs. Bergman, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Valley Springs vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Hackett vs. Bergman, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Elkins vs. Booneville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

3A-2

At Manila

Wednesday

GIRLS

Rivercrest 49, Cave City 34

Salem 69, Piggott 36

BOYS

Rivercrest 68, Walnut Ridge 47

Gosnell 65, Tuckerman 56

Thursday

GIRLS

Mountain View 72, Corning 42

Manila 60, Melbourne 52

BOYS

Corning 58, Mountain View 51

Osceola 68, Melbourne 47

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Rivercrest vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Salem vs. Winner of Game 7, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Rivercrest vs. Corning, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Gosnell vs. Osceola, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

3A-3

At Dover

Wednesday

GIRLS

Lamar 47, Episcopal Collegiate 44

Harding Academy 48, Baptist Prep 45

BOYS

Lamar 58, Helena-West Helena 42

Riverview 53, Maumelle Charter 48

Thursday

GIRLS

Mayflower 55, Bald Knob 50

Dover 53, Helena-West Helena 50

BOYS

LISA Academy North 63, Mayflower 41

Central Arkansas Christian 56, Bald Knob 52

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Lamar vs. Mayflower, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Harding Academy vs. Dover, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Lamar vs. LISA Academy North, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Riverview vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

3A-4

At Jessieville

Wednesday

GIRLS

Dumas 53, Benton Harmony Grove 31

Fouke 81, DeWitt 27

BOYS

Dumas 57, Genoa Central 30

Benton Harmony Grove 49, DeWitt 39

Thursday

GIRLS

Drew Central 35, Centerpoint 34, OT

Jessieville 71, McGehee 61

BOYS

Lake Village 52, Centerpoint 46

McGehee 59, Jessieville 50

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Dumas vs. Drew Central, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Fouke vs. Jessieville, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Dumas vs. Lake Village, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Benton Harmony Grove vs. McGehee, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

2A-Central

At Izard County

Wednesday

GIRLS

Mount Vernon-Enola 63, Cutter-Morning Star 29

Izard County 56, Bigelow 31

BOYS

Marshall 67, Conway Christian 54

Bigelow 63, Izard County 58

Thursday

GIRLS

Quitman 55, Conway Christian 43

Marshall 67, England 48

BOYS

Cutter-Morning Star 61, Cedar Ridge 56

Sloan-Hendrix 50, England 39

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Izard County vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Marshall vs. Cutter-Morning Star, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Bigelow vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

2A-North

At Riverside

Wednesday

GIRLS

Barton 65, Marmaduke 52

Earle 69, Carlisle 26

BOYS

East Poinsett County 54, Marianna 53

Riverside 85, Palestine-Wheatley 50

Thursday

GIRLS

Buffalo Island Central 60, Palestine-Wheatley 18

Riverside 75, Des Arc 26

BOYS

Bay 70, Carlisle 40

Earle 66, Barton 61

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Barton vs. Buffalo Island Central, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Earle vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 East Poinsett County vs. Bay, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Riverside vs. Earle, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

2A-South

At Acorn

Wednesday

GIRLS

Acorn 49, Ouachita 48

Spring Hill def. Fordyce, forfeit

BOYS

Murfreesboro 70, Parkers Chapel 37

Fordyce 75, Acorn 33

Thursday

GIRLS

Woodlawn 46, Murfreesboro 41

Parkers Chapel 47, Horatio 43

BOYS

Junction City 61, Dierks 51

Woodlawn 62, Spring Hill 57

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Acorn vs. Woodlawn, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Spring Hill vs. Horatio, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Murfreesboro vs. Junction City, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Fordyce vs. Woodlawn, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

2A-West

At Greenland

Wednesday

GIRLS

Lavaca 60, Ozark Mountain 55

Mansfield 62, Greenland 20

BOYS

Mountainburg 47, Greenland 33

Mansfield 72, Haas Hall Bentonville 51

Thursday

GIRLS

Mountainburg 52, Yellville-Summit 41

Cotter 47, Western Yell County 19

BOYS

Lavaca 57, Cotter 40

Hector 56, Yellville-Summit 54, OT

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Lavaca vs. Mountainburg, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Mansfield vs. Cotter, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Mountainburg vs. Lavaca, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Mansfield vs. Hector, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

1A-1

At Huntsville

Wednesday

GIRLS

Omaha 56, Thaden 37

Kingston 51, Decatur 26

BOYS

The New School 78, Lead Hill 21

Jasper 79, Mulberry 55

Thursday

GIRLS

Jasper 74, Mulberry 38

Alpena 55, Ozark Catholic 50

BOYS

County Line 72, Omaha 46

Ozark Catholic 65, Kingston 58

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Omaha vs. Jasper, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Kingston vs. Alpena, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 The New School vs. County Line, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Jasper vs. Winner of Ozark Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

1A-2

At West Side Greers Ferry

Wednesday

GIRLS

Norfork 71, Maynard 26

Mammoth Spring 74, Viola 22

BOYS

West Side Greers Ferry 74, Crowley's Ridge 62

Marked Tree 74, Viola 37

Thursday

GIRLS

Marked Tree 52, Rural Special 41

Concord 71, Hillcrest 59

BOYS

Concord 76, Mammoth Spring 66

Rural Special 59, Ridgefield Christian 45

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Norfork vs. Marked Tree, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Mammoth Spring vs. Concord, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Westside Greers Ferry vs. Concord, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Marked Tree vs. Rural Special, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

1A-3

At Clarendon

Wednesday

GIRLS

Wonderview 59, Brinkley 31

Augusta 44, Scranton 37

BOYS

Marvell-Elaine 56, Wonderview 47

Brinkley 60, Nemo Vista 39

Thursday

GIRLS

Guy-Perkins 56, Bradford 47

Sacred Heart 62, Clarendon 32

BOYS

Clarendon 69, Sacred Heart 50

Scranton 63, Augusta 52

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Wonderview vs. Guy-Perkins, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Augusta vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Marvell-Elaine vs. Clarendon, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Brinkley vs. Scranton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.

1A-4

At Emerson

Wednesday

GIRLS

Emerson 47, Kirby 33

Taylor 73, Dermott 32

BOYS

Nevada 67, Mineral Springs 53

Bradley 78, Strong 64

Thursday

GIRLS

Mount Ida 40, Nevada 30

Bradley 50, Strong 36

BOYS

Emerson 57, Kirby 47

Dermott 92, Lafayette County 69

Today

GIRLS

GAME 9 Emerson vs. Mount Ida, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 Taylor vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 10 Nevada vs. Emerson, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Bradley vs. Dermott, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GIRLS

GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon

GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.