Scores/schedule

High school basketball
Thursday's scores
GIRLS
6A-Central
Conway 79, Bryant 48
North Little Rock 51, Cabot 34
BOYS
6A-Central
Bryant 67, Conway 47
North Little Rock 71, Cabot 59
5A-South
Lake Hamilton 81, El Dorado 49
Texarkana 53, Sheridan 46
Regionals schedule
4A-East
At Brookland
Wednesday
GIRLS
Forrest City 74, Little Rock Hall 42
Clinton 44, Highland 41
BOYS
Jonesboro Westside 61, Little Rock Hall 42
Little Rock Christian 75, Forrest City 46
Thursday
GIRLS
Pulaski Academy 50, Jonesboro Westside 42
Brookland 51, Heber Springs 47
BOYS
Brookland 64, Clinton 52
Joe T. Robinson 56, Blytheville 54
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Forrest City vs. Pulaski Academy, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Clinton vs. Brookland, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Jonesboro Westside vs. Brookland, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Little Rock Christian vs. Joe T. Robinson, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
4A-North
At Pea Ridge
Wednesday
GIRLS
Morrilton 41, Shiloh Christian 29
Farmington 67, Ozark 37
BOYS
Subiaco Academy 55, Prairie Grove 37
Farmington 74, Fountain Lake 52
Thursday
GIRLS
Gravette 52, Mena 28
Dardanelle 60, Prairie Grove 48
BOYS
Ozark 53, Pea Ridge 45
Morrilton 55, Huntsville 35
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Morrilton vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Farmington vs. Dardanelle, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Subiaco Academy vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Farmington vs. Morrilton, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
4A-South
At Nashville
Wednesday
GIRLS
Arkadelphia 66, Hamburg 37
Nashville 72, Mills 26
BOYS
Mills 82, Nashville 65
Magnolia 85, Stuttgart 57
Thursday
GIRLS
Camden Fairview 55, Star City 51
Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 56
BOYS
Warren 67, Arkadelphia 61
Camden Fairview 53, Watson Chapel 48
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Arkadelphia vs. Camden Fairview, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Nashville vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Mills vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Magnolia vs. Camden Fairview, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
3A-1
At Booneville
Wednesday
GIRLS
Elkins 46, Paris 33
Valley Springs 50, Charleston 29
BOYS
Hackett 55, Valley Springs 53
Elkins 76, Cossatot River 56
Thursday
GIRLS
Bergman 63, Cossatot River 17
Lincoln 59, Booneville 52
BOYS
Bergman 55, Charleston 29
Booneville 65, Lincoln 61
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Elkins vs. Bergman, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Valley Springs vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Hackett vs. Bergman, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Elkins vs. Booneville, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
3A-2
At Manila
Wednesday
GIRLS
Rivercrest 49, Cave City 34
Salem 69, Piggott 36
BOYS
Rivercrest 68, Walnut Ridge 47
Gosnell 65, Tuckerman 56
Thursday
GIRLS
Mountain View 72, Corning 42
Manila 60, Melbourne 52
BOYS
Corning 58, Mountain View 51
Osceola 68, Melbourne 47
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Rivercrest vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Salem vs. Winner of Game 7, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Rivercrest vs. Corning, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Gosnell vs. Osceola, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
3A-3
At Dover
Wednesday
GIRLS
Lamar 47, Episcopal Collegiate 44
Harding Academy 48, Baptist Prep 45
BOYS
Lamar 58, Helena-West Helena 42
Riverview 53, Maumelle Charter 48
Thursday
GIRLS
Mayflower 55, Bald Knob 50
Dover 53, Helena-West Helena 50
BOYS
LISA Academy North 63, Mayflower 41
Central Arkansas Christian 56, Bald Knob 52
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Lamar vs. Mayflower, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Harding Academy vs. Dover, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Lamar vs. LISA Academy North, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Riverview vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
3A-4
At Jessieville
Wednesday
GIRLS
Dumas 53, Benton Harmony Grove 31
Fouke 81, DeWitt 27
BOYS
Dumas 57, Genoa Central 30
Benton Harmony Grove 49, DeWitt 39
Thursday
GIRLS
Drew Central 35, Centerpoint 34, OT
Jessieville 71, McGehee 61
BOYS
Lake Village 52, Centerpoint 46
McGehee 59, Jessieville 50
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Dumas vs. Drew Central, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Fouke vs. Jessieville, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Dumas vs. Lake Village, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Benton Harmony Grove vs. McGehee, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
2A-Central
At Izard County
Wednesday
GIRLS
Mount Vernon-Enola 63, Cutter-Morning Star 29
Izard County 56, Bigelow 31
BOYS
Marshall 67, Conway Christian 54
Bigelow 63, Izard County 58
Thursday
GIRLS
Quitman 55, Conway Christian 43
Marshall 67, England 48
BOYS
Cutter-Morning Star 61, Cedar Ridge 56
Sloan-Hendrix 50, England 39
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Izard County vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Marshall vs. Cutter-Morning Star, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Bigelow vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
2A-North
At Riverside
Wednesday
GIRLS
Barton 65, Marmaduke 52
Earle 69, Carlisle 26
BOYS
East Poinsett County 54, Marianna 53
Riverside 85, Palestine-Wheatley 50
Thursday
GIRLS
Buffalo Island Central 60, Palestine-Wheatley 18
Riverside 75, Des Arc 26
BOYS
Bay 70, Carlisle 40
Earle 66, Barton 61
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Barton vs. Buffalo Island Central, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Earle vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 East Poinsett County vs. Bay, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Riverside vs. Earle, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
2A-South
At Acorn
Wednesday
GIRLS
Acorn 49, Ouachita 48
Spring Hill def. Fordyce, forfeit
BOYS
Murfreesboro 70, Parkers Chapel 37
Fordyce 75, Acorn 33
Thursday
GIRLS
Woodlawn 46, Murfreesboro 41
Parkers Chapel 47, Horatio 43
BOYS
Junction City 61, Dierks 51
Woodlawn 62, Spring Hill 57
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Acorn vs. Woodlawn, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Spring Hill vs. Horatio, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Murfreesboro vs. Junction City, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Fordyce vs. Woodlawn, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
2A-West
At Greenland
Wednesday
GIRLS
Lavaca 60, Ozark Mountain 55
Mansfield 62, Greenland 20
BOYS
Mountainburg 47, Greenland 33
Mansfield 72, Haas Hall Bentonville 51
Thursday
GIRLS
Mountainburg 52, Yellville-Summit 41
Cotter 47, Western Yell County 19
BOYS
Lavaca 57, Cotter 40
Hector 56, Yellville-Summit 54, OT
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Lavaca vs. Mountainburg, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Mansfield vs. Cotter, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Mountainburg vs. Lavaca, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Mansfield vs. Hector, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
1A-1
At Huntsville
Wednesday
GIRLS
Omaha 56, Thaden 37
Kingston 51, Decatur 26
BOYS
The New School 78, Lead Hill 21
Jasper 79, Mulberry 55
Thursday
GIRLS
Jasper 74, Mulberry 38
Alpena 55, Ozark Catholic 50
BOYS
County Line 72, Omaha 46
Ozark Catholic 65, Kingston 58
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Omaha vs. Jasper, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Kingston vs. Alpena, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 The New School vs. County Line, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Jasper vs. Winner of Ozark Catholic, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
1A-2
At West Side Greers Ferry
Wednesday
GIRLS
Norfork 71, Maynard 26
Mammoth Spring 74, Viola 22
BOYS
West Side Greers Ferry 74, Crowley's Ridge 62
Marked Tree 74, Viola 37
Thursday
GIRLS
Marked Tree 52, Rural Special 41
Concord 71, Hillcrest 59
BOYS
Concord 76, Mammoth Spring 66
Rural Special 59, Ridgefield Christian 45
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Norfork vs. Marked Tree, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Mammoth Spring vs. Concord, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Westside Greers Ferry vs. Concord, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Marked Tree vs. Rural Special, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
1A-3
At Clarendon
Wednesday
GIRLS
Wonderview 59, Brinkley 31
Augusta 44, Scranton 37
BOYS
Marvell-Elaine 56, Wonderview 47
Brinkley 60, Nemo Vista 39
Thursday
GIRLS
Guy-Perkins 56, Bradford 47
Sacred Heart 62, Clarendon 32
BOYS
Clarendon 69, Sacred Heart 50
Scranton 63, Augusta 52
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Wonderview vs. Guy-Perkins, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Augusta vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Marvell-Elaine vs. Clarendon, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Brinkley vs. Scranton, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.
1A-4
At Emerson
Wednesday
GIRLS
Emerson 47, Kirby 33
Taylor 73, Dermott 32
BOYS
Nevada 67, Mineral Springs 53
Bradley 78, Strong 64
Thursday
GIRLS
Mount Ida 40, Nevada 30
Bradley 50, Strong 36
BOYS
Emerson 57, Kirby 47
Dermott 92, Lafayette County 69
Today
GIRLS
GAME 9 Emerson vs. Mount Ida, 4 p.m.
GAME 11 Taylor vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 10 Nevada vs. Emerson, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Bradley vs. Dermott, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
GIRLS
GAME 13 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, noon
GAME 15 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
GAME 14 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 12, 7:30 p.m.