Three arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bentonville

Juan Amador-Labarre, 24, of 2709 N. Fifth St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, false imprisonment and domestic battering. Amador-Labarre was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

Nancy Medina, 45, of 1463 Hutchinson St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Medina was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Samuel Henley, 33, of 3324 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Henley was being held Thursday at the Washington County Jail with no bond set.