Williamson on ballot but no longer running for Siloam Springs School Board seat

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Elicia Williamson said she has dropped out of the race for the Zone 1 seat of the Siloam Springs School Board, though her name remains on the ballot.

Williamson backed out after ballots were certified and her name could not be removed, said Julie Hall, election staff assistant with the Benton County Election Commission.

Williamson confirmed in a phone call Thursday she had dropped out shortly after filing the paperwork. She filed to run Nov. 6, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Williamson said she notified the Election Commission of her decision to drop out, though she did not say why she declined to run. She was told her name would still appear on the ballots because they already were certified.

Heath Nance is the other person on the ballot for the Zone 1 seat. The winner of the election receives a five-year term and will replace Grant Loyd, who did not seek reelection.

Loyd was appointed to the seat in January 2019 and ran unopposed for a five-year term later that year.

If Williamson were to win, she could resign and the board then would need to appoint someone to the spot, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

School board positions in Arkansas are unpaid.

Early voting began Tuesday and will continue through March 4. Election Day is March 5.